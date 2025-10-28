ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Chegg announced on Monday it will eliminate 388 jobs, representing about 45% of its total workforce, as the education technology company struggles with falling revenue caused by artificial intelligence and decreasing visitors from Google searches. The company, which started two decades ago, has taken a major hit from AI-powered tools like ChatGPT that students now […]Chegg announced on Monday it will eliminate 388 jobs, representing about 45% of its total workforce, as the education technology company struggles with falling revenue caused by artificial intelligence and decreasing visitors from Google searches. The company, which started two decades ago, has taken a major hit from AI-powered tools like ChatGPT that students now […]

Chegg is cutting 388 jobs (45% of workforce) due to AI competition and reduced Google search traffic

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/28 15:50
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06432-0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.10292+0.85%
Wink
LIKE$0.004963+3.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00235+13.52%

Chegg announced on Monday it will eliminate 388 jobs, representing about 45% of its total workforce, as the education technology company struggles with falling revenue caused by artificial intelligence and decreasing visitors from Google searches.

The company, which started two decades ago, has taken a major hit from AI-powered tools like ChatGPT that students now use instead of traditional homework help services. Chegg took legal action against Google in February, claiming that AI-generated answers appearing directly in search results have reduced the number of people visiting its website and hurt sales.

On Monday, Chegg repeated these concerns, pointing to AI technology and fewer clicks coming from Google as the main problems hurting its performance.

“As a result, and reflecting the company’s continued investment in AI, Chegg is restructuring the way it operates its academic learning products,” the company stated.

This marks the second round of job cuts this year. Back in May as Cryptopolitan reported, the company let go of 22% of its workers, also blaming growing AI use for the decision.

Leadership shakeup as company stays independent

Along with the job cuts, Chegg announced that Dan Rosensweig will take over as CEO right away, replacing Nathan Schultz. Schultz will leave the CEO position but stay on as an advisor to Rosensweig and the board.

The company also revealed plans to keep operating on its own, ending a review process that started earlier this year to explore other options.

“After thoughtful consideration of multiple proposals, the board unanimously determined that remaining an independent public company offers the best opportunity to maximize long-term shareholder value,” the company explained.

In April, Chegg faced possible removal from the New York Stock Exchange. The warning came when shares traded around 60 cents. Stocks staying under $1 for 30 straight trading days trigger these warnings. By May, the price climbed back above $1.

Companies worldwide, from technology firms to airlines, have been cutting workers as AI’s real effects become clear, making employees nervous. However, some observers believe companies are using AI as a convenient reason for downsizing.

Last month, consulting firm Accenture revealed a reorganization that pushes out workers who cannot quickly learn AI skills. Shortly after, Lufthansa announced plans to cut 4,000 positions by 2030 while using AI to improve operations.

Salesforce eliminated 4,000 customer service jobs in September, saying AI handles 50% of company tasks. Payment company Klarna reduced its staff by 40% while adopting AI systems. Language app Duolingo said it would slowly stop using contract workers and rely on AI instead.

Experts question if AI is real reason behind layoffs

The news sounds bad, but Fabian Stephany, who teaches about AI and work at the Oxford Internet Institute, thinks there might be more behind these cuts than companies admit.

Companies previously hesitated to discuss AI use, but now they are “scapegoating” the technology to justify difficult business moves like layoffs, he explained.

“I’m really skeptical whether the layoffs that we see currently are really due to true efficiency gains. It’s rather really a projection into AI in the sense of ‘We can use AI to make good excuses,'” Stephany told CNBC.

Companies can present themselves as technology leaders while hiding actual reasons for cutting jobs, according to Stephany.

Pandemic overhiring may be true culprit

Some businesses that grew during the pandemic like Duolingo or Klarna hired too many people during pandemic, and recent layoffs might simply be corrections.

“It’s to some extent firing people that for whom there had not been a sustainable long term perspective and instead of saying ‘we miscalculated this two, three years ago, they can now come to the scapegoating, and that is saying ‘it’s because of AI though,'” he added.

“At the same time there are announcements of big layoff plans ‘because of AI.’ It looks like a big excuse” said Bouglé, who helped start Authentic.ly.

Despite the widespread concerns, recent research from Yale University suggests that AI’s impact on employment may be overstated, with job losses not materializing at the scale many executives predicted.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,053.82
$106,053.82$106,053.82

+0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.80
$3,566.80$3,566.80

+1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5510
$2.5510$2.5510

+0.86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.08
$167.08$167.08

+0.47%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+0.46%