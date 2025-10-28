ExchangeDEX+
Chegg Slashes 45% of Jobs Amid AI Pressures and Google Search Declines

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 17:15
Chegg is cutting 388 jobs, or 45% of its workforce, due to declining revenue from AI tools like ChatGPT and reduced Google search traffic. This follows earlier layoffs and highlights AI’s disruption in education tech.

  • Chegg blames AI-powered search results for fewer website visits and lower sales.

  • Company leadership changes include Dan Rosensweig returning as CEO to navigate challenges.

  • Experts question if AI is the true cause, suggesting pandemic overhiring as a factor; Yale research indicates AI’s job impact may be overstated.

Discover how Chegg’s AI layoffs signal broader tech shifts. Explore impacts on education, leadership changes, and expert views in this in-depth analysis. Stay informed on AI’s role in workforce reductions.

What are the reasons behind Chegg’s recent AI-driven layoffs?

Chegg AI layoffs stem primarily from falling revenue caused by artificial intelligence tools and diminished Google search referrals. The education technology firm, founded two decades ago, faces competition from AI like ChatGPT, which students use for homework help instead of Chegg’s services. In response, Chegg is restructuring its academic learning products amid ongoing investments in AI.

How is Google search affecting Chegg’s business model?

Chegg sued Google in February, alleging that AI-generated answers in search results have slashed website traffic and revenue. The company reiterated these issues on Monday, noting fewer clicks from Google as a key performance drag. Supporting data shows a 45% workforce reduction to about 388 jobs, following a 22% cut in May, as reported by Cryptopolitan. This reflects broader industry trends where tech firms adapt to AI integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered Chegg’s decision to remain an independent company?

After reviewing multiple proposals, Chegg’s board concluded that staying independent as a public company maximizes long-term shareholder value. This decision ended a strategic review process started earlier in the year, amid challenges like potential NYSE delisting in April when shares dipped below $1, though they recovered by May.

Is AI really causing widespread job losses in tech companies like Chegg?

While Chegg and others cite AI for layoffs, experts like Fabian Stephany from the Oxford Internet Institute argue it may serve as a scapegoat. Pandemic-era overhiring could be the real issue, with Yale University research suggesting AI’s employment effects are less severe than predicted, allowing for more balanced workforce adjustments.

Key Takeaways

  • AI Disruption in Education: Tools like ChatGPT are replacing traditional services, forcing companies like Chegg to cut 45% of staff to refocus on AI investments.
  • Leadership Transition: Dan Rosensweig resumes CEO role, with Nathan Schultz advising, to steer through revenue declines from search changes.
  • Beyond AI Excuses: Analysts urge scrutiny of layoffs, pointing to overhiring corrections; monitor for sustainable strategies in evolving tech landscapes.

Conclusion

Chegg’s AI layoffs underscore the transformative—and challenging—impact of artificial intelligence on education technology, compounded by shifts in Google search dynamics. As the company invests in AI while maintaining independence, it navigates a competitive future. Stakeholders should watch for adaptive innovations that balance efficiency with growth, ensuring resilience in the AI era.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/chegg-slashes-45-of-jobs-amid-ai-pressures-and-google-search-declines/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

