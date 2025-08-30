Chevelle’s First Big Hit Debuts On A Billboard Chart Decades After Its Release

Chevelle’s “The Red” debuts at No. 25 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, marking the band’s first-ever appearance on the chart. LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 16: Musical Group Chevelle attends the 31st Annual American Music Awards held on November 16, 2003 at The Shrine Auditorium, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Getty Images

Hard rock band Chevelle scored a breakout hit more than two decades ago with “The Red.” The tune introduced the group to the rock world and helped the outfit become one of the most exciting new names in that field.

More than 20 years later, “The Red” remains a standard in Chevelle’s discography and a fan favorite. As the group’s latest album Bright as Blasphemy debuts across several Billboard charts, “The Red” also manages an incredible, long-overdue launch.

Chevelle’s “The Red” Debuts

Chevelle launches “The Red” on this week’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The tune comes in last place at No. 25, and it appears on the tally for the very first time.

Amazingly, despite ranking as powerhouses in the rock space for more than two decades, Chevelle had never before landed one of the most-streamed tunes in the hard rock genre in America until now. “The Red” earns the group its first-ever placement on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart.

Chevelle’s “Rabbit Hole” Continues

Chevelle has two singles going on different tallies in the U.S. at the moment. As “The Red” debuts as a streaming win, “Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)” reenters the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at No. 24. That tune, taken from Bright as Blasphemy, falls 20 spaces on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list at the same time.

Both cuts have reached No. 16 on their respective tallies. “Rabbit Hole” has now spent 20 frames on the radio list and seven altogether on the Hard Rock Songs chart.

Bright as Blasphemy Launches on Several Charts

Chevelle scores new wins on five Billboard charts as Bright as Blasphemy arrives. The full-length opens inside the top 10 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Hard Rock Albums lists, entering at Nos. 6 and 10, respectively.

The project can also be found within the top 40 on the Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, where it kicks off its time at Nos. 19 and 32. The new Chevelle full-length manages its lowest debut on the Billboard 200, starting at No. 150.