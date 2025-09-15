Chiefs Are Relying On Patrick Mahomes’ Legs Too Much

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 09:42
Threshold
T$0.01668-2.45%
SIX
SIX$0.02182+0.41%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0507-2.77%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0406-7.21%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04565-5.93%

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba tries to tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the game on Sept. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the most rushing yards he’s ever had in a regular-season game, and one came on a sensational play, in which he mowed over a Philadelphia Eagles defensive back.

But that’s actually a bad thing for a couple reasons.

For one, Mahomes is taking a lot of shots for this early in season. After twice lowering his shoulder into defender into Week One while rushing for first downs, he plowed his left shoulder into Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba for six yards in Week Two and followed that first down with a 13-yard rushing touchdown on the next play.

“He trains that way,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s not going to not take an opportunity if it’s given.”

Though Reid defended the strategy and Mahomes used his non-throwing shoulder to convert that 3rd and 5 against Mukuba, it’s concerning to have your most valuable commodity — literally to the tune of $450 million over 10 years — launching himself into defenders.

“I don’t want to see him get the big hits,” Reid said. “But he’s a pretty competitive guy.”

Mahomes said he rushed for 66 yards — totals he only tied in the Super Bowl LVIII win against the San Francisco 49ers and exceeded in the famous “13-second” divisional playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills — because the Eagles were playing a lot of man coverage, leaving open rushing lanes.

“I usually don’t try to run over big guys,” Mahomes said. “I did a good job of protecting myself. You have to be smart in those situations.”

And yes the 225-pound Mahomes actually outweighs Mukuba, a Tyrann Mathieu-esque ballhawking player by 40 pounds, but it’s also a bad sign for the offense when your quarterback has more rushing yards than any other player has rushing or receiving.

In a disjointed offensive performance, they dropped passes, including two by tight end Travis Kelce, misconnected on deep balls and had passes deflected passes in the 20-17 loss.

“Things here and there,” Mahomes said, “that we just didn’t do at a high enough level.”

That helps account for the Chiefs having not scored in the first quarter in two straight games.

That streak runs to three if you count Super Bowl LVIII. And if you count that postseason contest, the Chiefs have lost three games in a row for the first time since Mahomes became the starter.

The Chiefs also lost three straight to the Eagles, including an embarrassing 40-22 loss to the Eagles (in which they trailed 34-0 at one point) in Super Bowl LIX, which gave the Chiefs plenty of motivation heading into this game.

“We still have a bad taste in our mouth,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said before facing the Eagles. “It offers the chance to play them again and also get some payback.”

Instead the Chiefs are back to the drawing board after a second consecutive regular-season loss — and a second consecutive game in which Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing.

He had 57 in the 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil before acknowledging the difficulty in balancing his competitive desire for more yards with preserving himself for the rest of the season.

“It’s a long season. So I try to get back to running out of bounds as much as possible,” Mahomes said. “I’m just gonna try to manage that throughout the season so I can be there for the playoffs.”

To make the playoffs, the Chiefs must bounce back from a daunting 0-2 hole.

Reid’s message to the team afterwards was: “Keep playing hard,” and the players preached resilience.

“This is a moment for us to even come together as a team,” Jones said. “Adversity builds character.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jefffedotin/2025/09/14/chiefs-are-relying-on-patrick-mahomes-legs-too-much/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Galaxy Digital leads the charge, while retail momentum fuels price... all with minimal leverage risk in the mix.
Solana
SOL$242.79-2.57%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015417+2.82%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03578-2.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:00
Share
Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.Hyperliquid’s validator community has chosen Native Markets to issue USDH, ending a weeklong contest that drew proposals from Paxos, Frax, Sky (ex-MakerDAO), Agora, and others.Native Markets, co-founded by former Uniswap Labs president MC Lader, researcher Anish Agnihotri, and early Hyperliquid backer Max Fiege, said it will begin rolling out USDH “within days,” according to a post by Fiege on X.According to onchain trackers, Native Markets' proposal took approximately 70% of validators' votes, while Paxos took 20%, and Ethena came in at 3.2%.The staged launch starts with capped mints and redemptions, followed by a USDH/USDC spot pair before caps are lifted.USDH is designed to challenge Circle’s USDC, which currently dominates Hyperliquid with nearly $6 billion in deposits, or about 7.5% of its supply. USDC and other stablecoins will remain supported if they meet liquidity and HYPE staking requirements.Most rival bidders had promised to channel stablecoin yields back to the ecosystem with Paxos via HYPE buybacks, Frax through direct user yield, and Sky with a 4.85% savings rate plus a $25 million “Genesis Star” project. Native Markets’ pitch instead stressed credibility, trading experience, and validator alignment.Market MovementBTC: BTC has recently reclaimed the $115,000 level, helped by inflows into ETFs, easing U.S. inflation data, and growing expectations for interest rate cuts. Also, technical momentum is picking up, though resistance sits around $116,000, according to CoinDesk's market insights bot.ETH: ETH is trading above $4600. The price is being buoyed by strong ETF inflows.Gold: Gold continues to trade near record highs as traders eye dollar weakness on expected Fed rate cuts.Elsewhere in Crypto:Pakistan’s crypto regulator invites crypto firms to get licensed, serve 40 million local users (The Block)Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors (Decrypt)Massachusetts State Attorney General Alleges Kalshi Violating Sports Gambling Laws (CoinDesk)
NEAR
NEAR$2.724-2.50%
Union
U$0.015752+28.23%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08519+2.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 08:11
Share
The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

If you’ve been following the latest market trends in 2025, you’ll notice more investors, institutions, and even governments talking about tokenization. Why? Because RWAs are bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 in ways that could reshape how we save, invest, and build wealth.
RealLink
REAL$0.06353-1.22%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011816-2.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09372-2.46%
Share
MEXC NEWS2025/09/15 10:50
Share

Trending News

More

Solana’s rally looks stronger this time: 2 reasons behind SOL’s $250 push

Asia Morning Briefing: Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH After Validator Vote

The Rise of RWA (Real-World Assets) in Crypto: Why Tokenized Assets Are the Next Big Wave

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Native Markets Wins Right to Issue USDH