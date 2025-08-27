Childe Dundão’s MVP Performance Ends Angola’s 12 Year Drought At 2025 FIBA AfroBasket

Childe Dundao Of Angola Led The Host Nation To Its 12th FIBA AfroBasket And Won MVP Honours Supplied/ FIBA Africa

Ask anyone what defines a great basketball player, and the answer is almost always height. In a sport built on size and reach, it’s usually the towering figures who dominate the headlines. Yet at the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket, the most commanding presence on the court stood just 167cm tall.

Childe Dundão, Angola’s fearless point guard, didn’t just survive against Africa’s giants; he thrived. Guiding Angola to a record 12th AfroBasket crown and earning MVP honours, Dundao proved that greatness isn’t measured in inches but in skill, resilience, and heart.

For Angola, this triumph carried even deeper meaning. It ended a 12-year title drought, restored pride to a basketball nation steeped in history, and marked the return of a team that once set the standard for the continent.

Rising to the Moment

Angola reclaims continental throne, captures record 12th FIBA AfroBasket title at home Supplied/FIBA Africa

In the dominant 70-43 win against Mali, Dundão recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, setting the tempo for Angola’s championship run. From the opening whistle to the final buzzer, he played with a composure and fire that matched the roaring crowd inside the Pavilhão Multiusos do Kilamba.

“I’m very happy because we fought for this,” Dundão shared with Forbes.com after the game. “The game was hard, but we did great. This is a moment to remember for the rest of your life.”

The crowd, draped in red and black, knew they were witnessing more than a title win. They were watching a player once doubted for his size rise above every expectation to carry a nation’s pride.

A Generation Fulfilled

(24) Bruno Fernando in front of (22) Silvio De Sousa during the singing of the national anthem Supplied/FIBA Africa

Dundão is not just a leader of Angola’s present but also a product of its long basketball tradition. “This is a good generation because we won the last championship when we were young,” he explained. “The generation is here, so we won today.”

His words ring true. This Angolan core has been growing together for nearly a decade, first shining on the continental stage at the 2016 FIBA U16 AfroBasket in Rwanda. That team, which captured gold, featured not only Dundão but also Silvio Sousa, Bruno Fernando, and Mílton Valente, players who now stand alongside him as central figures in the senior national team.

The continuity of that class has been vital. They have built chemistry, endured battles, and carried the lessons of youth championships into the senior stage. From teenage prospects to seasoned competitors, they’ve grown into a unit capable of restoring Angola to the summit of African basketball.

Bruno Fernando, was recognized as one of the AfroBasket’s best five Supplied/FIBA Africa

Bruno Fernando’s journey is a prime example. From the U16s in 2016 to becoming Angola’s first active NBA player, he has become one of the country’s most recognisable basketball exports. In Luanda, he reinforced his value to the national team, earning the Center of the Tournament honour while powering Angola in the paint. Together with Dundão’s MVP, their dual recognition spoke volumes about the depth and maturity of this generation.

He also highlighted the semifinal against Cameroon, where he put up 30 points, as Angola’s toughest challenge, one that tested their grit. “The game yesterday was very hard. We decided the game in the last moment, so it was Cameroon,” Dundão said.

The Weight of an MVP

Childe Dundão Was Awarded The Tissot MVP and Recognised As The Best Point Guard Of The Tournament Supplied/FIBA Africa

For Dundão, being named AfroBasket MVP was both humbling and affirming. “I was the MVP. I helped my team win. I don’t have words to describe this moment,” he said, visibly emotional after the final.

The award was more than a personal accolade; it was a statement. The smallest player in the tournament became its biggest star. His relentless defense, his fearless drives into the paint, and his leadership in crunch moments proved that height is only one way to stand tall.

When asked what he would say to young players who face doubt, Dundão’s message was simple but powerful:

“Always believe. Don’t let the people put you down. Because everybody can make it.”

It’s a mantra that has guided his own career. In a game where size is often treated as destiny, Dundão has written his own script, one of perseverance, belief, and defiance of the odds.

A Title for the Nation

A TopShot View Of The Kilamba Arena During The 2025 AfroBasket Finals Supplied/FIBA AfroBasket

For Angola, the victory was about reclaiming their status as kings of African basketball. Twelve years had passed since their last AfroBasket title. This championship was not just a win; it was redemption, affirmation, and renewal.

“This title means a lot,” Dundão said. “First, to my career, and second, to the Angolan fans who supported me a lot during this long journey. We fought because we were at home with the fans who supported us. I’m very happy.”

The scenes in Luanda reflected that sentiment: thousands celebrating, singing, and chanting the name of their new hero. Dundão stood on their shoulders, the man in the arena who had given them a moment to cherish.

Looking Ahead

The 31st FIBA AfroBasket Champions, Angola Supplied/FIBA Africa

For Dundão, the MVP honour could be more than a crowning moment; it could be a doorway. Clubs outside Angola will have taken note of his leadership and impact, and his name will surely enter more conversations in global basketball circles.

However, perhaps his biggest influence will not be in the transfer market, but in the imagination of young athletes across Angola and Africa. At 167cm, Dundão is a symbol that basketball is not just for the giants. He is proof that determination, skill, and heart can carry a player and a nation to the very top.

Bruno Fernando represents another path. From the same 2016 U16 gold-winning side to becoming Angola’s first active NBA player, his success shows that Angolan talent can thrive on the world stage.

Together, Dundão and Fernando embody two faces of Angola’s basketball future, one who has carried his country to glory on home soil against every odd, and another who has blazed a trail to the highest level of the sport. Their stories converge here, in a championship that belongs not only to them, but to an entire generation that came of age together.

Standing Tall

Childe Dundão rises for a shot over two Mali players Supplied/FIBA Africa

In basketball, legends are often defined by size, by how high they can jump, or how far they can reach. Childe Dundão’s legend will be defined differently.

At 167cm, he is proof that determination can overcome doubt, that heart can outshine height, and that sometimes, the smallest player on the floor can carry the weight of a nation.

And alongside him, Bruno Fernando stands as proof that Angola can nurture talent from its grassroots all the way to the NBA, without losing its roots in the national team.

The man in the arena may not have been the tallest, but at AfroBasket 2025, Childe Dundão stood tallest of all, leading Angola to end a 12-year wait and return to its rightful throne as champions of Africa.