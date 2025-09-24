China addressing US criticism, plans to drop WTO developing country claim

China has announced it will no longer claim benefits reserved for developing countries in World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations. The concession comes years after Washington started probing the country for acquiring “undeserved trade benefits.”

Premier Li Qiang revealed the move at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, where he said Beijing would stop seeking “special and differential treatment” in future WTO talks.

“China will not seek any new special and differential treatment in the current and future World Trade Organization negotiations,” Li said, according to state news agency Xinhua. Li is the second-ranking official in the political hierarchy, behind President Xi Jinping.

China bows out of WTO benefits program

The WTO has allowed developing economies to self-declare their status, granting them longer transition periods to implement agreements and other concessions. China had classified itself as a developing country, citing its income level prior to joining the global trade body.

Countries such as the United States and members of the European Union argue that large emerging economies, including China and India, no longer warrant such treatment given their global economic weight.

The WTO has been wrestling with a broken dispute settlement system since 2019, blocking appointments to the Appellate Body. Trade ministers are scheduled to meet in Cameroon next March for the WTO’s 14th ministerial conference, where they will attempt to create a new reform agenda.

“China’s decision reflects a commitment to a more balanced and equitable global trading system. It sends a strong signal of support for WTO reform and will help foster a more level playing field for all members,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

China still views itself as a developing nation, according to Li Chenggang, Beijing’s senior trade negotiator, who also told reporters it correctly describes China’s identity and economic reforms.

Beijing has aligned itself with developing economies in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, which it brands the “global south.” This grouping presents itself as the alternative to the US-led “rules-based” international order.

Washington and Brussels will continue pressuring Beijing to abandon the designation entirely, especially as trade imbalances with China widen. The United States has accused China of using its status to gain unfair advantages in global markets.

China’s economy is struggling

Away from its delegate in New York’s announcement, China has been battling with signs of economic weakness back home.

Consumer spending in August slowed to their weakest pace in a year, as industrial output dropped from 5.7% in July to the lowest figure seen since August 2024. Retail sales grew just 3.4%, easing from 3.7% the previous month, the slowest since November last year, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed.

China’s economy still relies on exports, which have been battered by a prolonged trade conflict with the United States. Although both sides agreed to suspend tariff measures until November 10, shipments to the US tanked in August.

Customs data showed exports to the US fell by 33.12% compared with a year earlier. Overall exports, however, rose 4.4% during the month, which could have occurred due to other markets partially offsetting the decline.

Government to enact more economy-saving policies

In October, Beijing authorities rolled out a 12 trillion yuan ($1.69 trillion) relief package to ease repayment pressures on indebted local governments. By the end of last year, government debt stood at about 68.7% of gross domestic product, far below the G7 average of 123.2%.

At the same time, China cut its US Treasuries holdings to $730.7 billion in July after it hit the lowest level in nearly 17 years.

According to the South China Morning Post, billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio traveled to Beijing this week to meet senior officials. People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng met Dalio on Tuesday to discuss the global economy and financial markets. Dalio also delivered a lecture to central bank and foreign exchange officials.

