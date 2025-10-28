ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post China and ASEAN signed the upgraded free trade agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN have inked a revised trade pact that broadens their collaboration into digital and green sectors. The upgraded “version 3.0” of the Free Trade Agreement was officially signed during an ASEAN leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The agreement comes at a time when nations are seeking to shield themselves from escalating global trade frictions, particularly with the US. This is the first major overhaul of the ASEAN–China FTA since its 2010 introduction. Beijing had suggested that the deal would focus on improving agriculture and digital services China has moved to expand cooperation with ASEAN, which has a collective GDP of $3.8 trillion, as Washington’s tariffs weigh on global trade. The revamped pact includes provisions for the digital and green economies, as well as other emerging industries. Beijing had earlier signaled that the deal would strengthen trade in areas such as agriculture, digital services, and pharmaceuticals with ASEAN. China considers the renewed cooperation as a key step in navigating the current global economic climate. ASEAN, its 11-member regional partner, remains its top trading ally, with trade totaling $771 billion. Discussions on the upgraded ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement began in late 2022 and concluded in May of this year, shortly after Trump’s new wave of tariffs took effect. Both China and ASEAN continue to participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade pact that accounts for approximately 30% of global GDP and one-third of the world’s population. Malaysia hosted the first RCEP leaders’ summit in five years in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, preceding the signing of the new ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement. According to analysts, participation in frameworks such as RCEP might offer some protection against US tariffs, but the competing interests of its members limit its effectiveness. Japan and the US signed… The post China and ASEAN signed the upgraded free trade agreement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN have inked a revised trade pact that broadens their collaboration into digital and green sectors. The upgraded “version 3.0” of the Free Trade Agreement was officially signed during an ASEAN leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The agreement comes at a time when nations are seeking to shield themselves from escalating global trade frictions, particularly with the US. This is the first major overhaul of the ASEAN–China FTA since its 2010 introduction. Beijing had suggested that the deal would focus on improving agriculture and digital services China has moved to expand cooperation with ASEAN, which has a collective GDP of $3.8 trillion, as Washington’s tariffs weigh on global trade. The revamped pact includes provisions for the digital and green economies, as well as other emerging industries. Beijing had earlier signaled that the deal would strengthen trade in areas such as agriculture, digital services, and pharmaceuticals with ASEAN. China considers the renewed cooperation as a key step in navigating the current global economic climate. ASEAN, its 11-member regional partner, remains its top trading ally, with trade totaling $771 billion. Discussions on the upgraded ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement began in late 2022 and concluded in May of this year, shortly after Trump’s new wave of tariffs took effect. Both China and ASEAN continue to participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade pact that accounts for approximately 30% of global GDP and one-third of the world’s population. Malaysia hosted the first RCEP leaders’ summit in five years in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, preceding the signing of the new ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement. According to analysts, participation in frameworks such as RCEP might offer some protection against US tariffs, but the competing interests of its members limit its effectiveness. Japan and the US signed…

China and ASEAN signed the upgraded free trade agreement

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/28 16:58
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015199+5.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05376+2.92%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000009+2.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.10292+0.85%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000566+34.76%

China and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN have inked a revised trade pact that broadens their collaboration into digital and green sectors. The upgraded “version 3.0” of the Free Trade Agreement was officially signed during an ASEAN leaders’ summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The agreement comes at a time when nations are seeking to shield themselves from escalating global trade frictions, particularly with the US. This is the first major overhaul of the ASEAN–China FTA since its 2010 introduction.

Beijing had suggested that the deal would focus on improving agriculture and digital services

China has moved to expand cooperation with ASEAN, which has a collective GDP of $3.8 trillion, as Washington’s tariffs weigh on global trade. The revamped pact includes provisions for the digital and green economies, as well as other emerging industries. Beijing had earlier signaled that the deal would strengthen trade in areas such as agriculture, digital services, and pharmaceuticals with ASEAN.

China considers the renewed cooperation as a key step in navigating the current global economic climate. ASEAN, its 11-member regional partner, remains its top trading ally, with trade totaling $771 billion. Discussions on the upgraded ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement began in late 2022 and concluded in May of this year, shortly after Trump’s new wave of tariffs took effect.

Both China and ASEAN continue to participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade pact that accounts for approximately 30% of global GDP and one-third of the world’s population. Malaysia hosted the first RCEP leaders’ summit in five years in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, preceding the signing of the new ASEAN–China Free Trade Agreement.

According to analysts, participation in frameworks such as RCEP might offer some protection against US tariffs, but the competing interests of its members limit its effectiveness.

Japan and the US signed an agreement on securing key minerals and rare earths

Meanwhile, on Monday, US President Donald Trump held talks with Japan’s recently appointed Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, the nation’s first woman leader, to agree on a framework ensuring access to key minerals and rare earths, considering China’s new restrictions on the exports. Trump heaped praise on Japan’s first female leader as the two signed a deal during Trump’s visit to Tokyo.

Takaichi, a protege of Trump’s late friend and golfing buddy, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, commended Trump’s efforts to resolve global conflicts, pledging to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Trump’s spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt.

A White House statement released earlier stated that the two countries will work together to strengthen their rare earth and mineral supply chains by addressing unfair trade and non-market practices. The two sides were also working toward completing a trade deal. Japan’s former leader had reached an agreement with the US, setting most export tariffs at 15%, but the deal has yet to be signed.

The White House told reporters: “Within six months of the date of the framework, Japan and the US intend to take measures to support projects to generate end-products for delivery to buyers in the US, Japan, and like-minded nations.” 

Still, Trump is seeking deeper market access for the United States in Japan, particularly in the automotive, agricultural, and technology sectors. He’s also pressuring Tokyo to buy more US rice and soybeans and ease restrictions on American cars.

Japan is also expected to offer a package of US investments under a $550 billion deal reached this year, including shipbuilding and a commitment to robust purchases of US soybeans, gas, and pickup trucks, sources familiar with the talks noted.

Those gestures could blunt any pressure from Trump on Tokyo to increase its security spending in the face of an increasingly assertive China, which Takaichi sought to pre-empt by pledging to expedite plans to raise defense spending to 2% of GDP.
“Everything I know from Shinzo and others, you will be one of the great prime ministers,” Trump told Takaichi as they prepared for discussions, in the presence of their delegations, at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-and-asean-sign-free-trade-pact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+5.14%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007748+0.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.52%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17597-1.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+11.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15185+10.02%
MemeCore
M$2.41399+1.15%
Threshold
T$0.01292-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,036.43
$106,036.43$106,036.43

+0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,566.01
$3,566.01$3,566.01

+1.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5507
$2.5507$2.5507

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.06
$167.06$167.06

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18003
$0.18003$0.18003

+0.44%