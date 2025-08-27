China could leverage crypto control over Trump family wealth

China’s control over crypto liquidity and its buying power gives Beijing unprecedented leverage over the Trump family’s digital fortune.
Opinion by: Joshua Chu, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association
China’s control over cryptocurrency liquidity in Hong Kong gives it unprecedented power over the Trump family’s crypto wealth. This leverage lets Beijing influence the family’s financial fate — and potentially US-China relations — through market moves. As Eric Trump visits Hong Kong, this crypto-political nexus signals a new era of global power.
Cryptocurrency is no longer seen as just the new financial innovation around the block. Virtual assets have become powerful geopolitical instruments determining the fates of nations.
