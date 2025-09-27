China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/27 20:15
SIX
SIX$0.01989-0.69%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01673+1.14%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007604+4.23%

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt.

Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs for Ji Yue in 2024. “It was a feeling of sheer despair,” he said after the company vanished without paying him back. He’s still chasing 40 million yuan, about $5.6 million.

Carmakers squeeze suppliers as margins vanish

Nearly 500 domestic EV brands once crowded China’s market at its peak in 2019. That number has dropped, but over 150 brands and more than 50 EV makers are still stuck fighting to survive. The problem is simple: too many players, not enough profits.

Car companies are locked in endless price wars. They force suppliers to cut prices, extend payment terms, and eat the losses. Some suppliers are still waiting for checks that should have come months ago.

Carl Cheng, an insurance manager in the EV sector, said it plainly: “Suppliers have little choice but to quietly accept unfavorable terms. If you walk away, there are plenty of others ready to step in.” According to him, automakers demand 10% price cuts every year.

One coating supplier in Wuhan dropped prices by 40% just to stay in business. With no margin left, they slashed worker pay by 30% and brought in temps to keep production running.

The obsession with cost-cutting means automakers have stopped caring about innovation. Quality is dropping across the board. And even after cutting corners, profit margins are sinking. Average margins fell to 4.3% last year, down from 8% in 2017.

Half of China’s manufacturing capacity sits unused. Despite that, carmakers keep raising new money to cover losses and stay afloat. “A lot of EV makers are actually running at a loss right now,” said Shen Hong, a researcher at a government-linked think tank.

Li’s experience with Ji Yue is a perfect example. He signed a long-term contract with the brand in May 2024, confident in its future. But by October, he noticed red flags. Ji Yue stopped responding properly. A few weeks later, the company announced it was “restructuring.”

Government cracks down as price war spirals

As exports hit nearly 6 million units last year, making China the world’s top car exporter, foreign governments started pushing back. Europe, Mexico, and Canada all hit Chinese cars with new tariffs and restrictions. Meanwhile, inside the country, the government finally admitted things were out of control.

In a Communist Party magazine this month, Xi Jinping said the price wars needed to stop. Beijing has called in auto execs for warnings, told local governments to pull back subsidies, and ordered carmakers to pay suppliers within 60 days.

But experts aren’t impressed. “Just cutting capacity will not be a perfect solution,” said Chetan Ahya, chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley. Killing off companies too quickly could trigger mass job losses. China’s auto industry employs over 4.8 million people, and the Party doesn’t want to risk social unrest.

The government also launched an “anti-involution” campaign, targeting what it calls excessive, self-defeating competition. But nothing’s changed much on the ground. Cheng said, “Compared with before, I don’t think the current price war has eased much at all.”

Automakers are finding workarounds, launching cheaper models, offering free upgrades, and skipping the obvious price cuts to dodge government attention.

Claire Yuan, an analyst at S&P Global, said carmakers are likely to keep playing this game. Vincent Sun, from Morningstar, doesn’t see relief coming soon either.

Shen said administrative orders won’t be enough. And Ahya warned that fixing EV overcapacity will be harder than expected since private firms make up the bulk of the sector.

Even He Xiaopeng, founder of leading EV brand Xpeng, admitted on a podcast in August: “I think the knock-out rounds in China’s auto industry will go on for another five years. There will likely be only five of them left.”

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07547+1.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012319-22.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925+3.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23134+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-3.16%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22987+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, a mysterious whale closed its short position in XPL worth $2.4 million half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000. It then increased its position in XPL again. Currently, the account has bought a total of 24.29 million XPL (about $26.22 million), with a floating profit of $3.26 million. The Perp account still has $7.23 million in available funds.
Plasma
XPL$1.5276+21.07%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226+5.50%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2917+7.47%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 22:25
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended

UK Calls for Clear Regulations to Match Bold National Ambitions