China Explores Blockchain Integration Through Venom Talks

Reports indicate that a Chinese financial technology company is in preliminary discussions with the Abu Dhabi–based Venom Foundation.

While unconfirmed, these discussions highlight Chinese firms’ continued interest in exploring blockchain platforms for cross-border transactions, environmental reporting, and large-scale data processing, reflecting a broader trend of experimentation with advanced digital finance infrastructure.

Preliminary Discussions Reported

Chinese media sources suggest that a leading fintech firm is considering acquiring blockchain infrastructure from the Venom Foundation. Neither party has confirmed these discussions, and the details remain speculative.

China has explored blockchain applications in multiple areas, including digital asset management and financial services infrastructure. Earlier initiatives have included testing cryptocurrencies and integrating blockchain into corporate treasury operations. A potential acquisition of Venom would represent a step toward incorporating a high-performance blockchain platform into broader financial systems rather than limited pilot projects.

Venom is a blockchain capable of high throughput and rapid settlement. Internal testing reportedly recorded up to 150,000 transactions per second, with settlement finality in under three seconds. Its architecture relies on sharding and parallel execution to maintain performance under high load. The platform includes compliance tools such as KYC and AML verification and can support digital assets or stablecoins aligned with regulatory requirements.

Potential applications identified in reports include cross-border currency settlements, environmental reporting, and processing large datasets for financial analytics. These uses align with areas of interest for Chinese policy, including international trade facilitation and monitoring of environmental initiatives.

Implications for Chinese Digital Finance

China’s technology sector has previously used acquisitions to integrate external technologies into domestic financial and digital ecosystems. While no transaction has been confirmed, the reported discussions suggest that Chinese firms continue to explore ways to incorporate advanced blockchain infrastructure into their operations.

Industry sources estimate that any potential deal, if it proceeds, could be finalized in late 2025 or early 2026. Regardless of outcome, the talks indicate ongoing interest in blockchain platforms beyond pilot programs.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/china-explores-blockchain-integration-through-venom-talks/