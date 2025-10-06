China Financial Leasing Group Bets Big on Crypto and AI with HK$86.7M Share Placement

TLDR

China Financial Leasing raises HK$86.7M to launch AI-driven crypto platform.

China Financial Leasing Group has announced a strategic HK$86.7 million share placement to fund a new cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence platform. The company plans to build a digital asset infrastructure that leverages blockchain and AI, aiming to capitalize on Hong Kong’s supportive regulatory climate. With this move, China Financial Leasing intensifies its crypto focus and prepares to enter high-growth digital asset markets.

Share Placement Secures Strategic Funding

The company will raise HK$86.7 million through a share placement agreement with Innoval Capital. It will issue over 69 million new shares at HK$1.25 per share, representing 16.7% of its expanded equity. This move strengthens its financial base and backs the development of its crypto and AI digital asset platform.

China Financial Leasing intends to allocate most of the raised capital towards digital investments. The platform will focus on blockchain-based assets, including stablecoins, NFTs, and major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Additionally, it will explore new technologies in decentralized finance to diversify its offerings.

The company will use approximately 94% of the net proceeds to invest in securities across key sectors. It will prioritize opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, along with artificial intelligence applications. This sharp strategic pivot is designed to align with its long-term growth plans.

Crypto and AI Platform Forms Core Strategy

The firm aims to create a new digital asset investment platform by combining blockchain and AI technologies. This platform will support a range of assets and provide AI-driven analytics for digital portfolio management. It will also target innovations in crypto exchanges and decentralized systems.

Plans include building a comprehensive ecosystem that facilitates access to multiple tokenized assets. The company will also explore AI integration for automated trading and risk management. Its vision is to offer smart solutions that meet the evolving demands of digital finance users.

By pursuing this transformation, China Financial Leasing seeks to establish a digital investment arm with scalable architecture. The platform will serve as a foundation for further expansion into tokenized markets and asset digitization. Its emphasis on AI-enhanced operations sets it apart from traditional financial firms.

Innoval Capital Strengthens Partnership Potential

Innoval Capital, a British Virgin Islands-based investment firm, leads the placement deal. Innoval is headed by Moore Xin Jin, CEO of Antalpha, who brings extensive experience in crypto and fintech. His involvement adds strength and direction to the venture.

Antalpha manages over $1.6 billion in assets and is listed on Nasdaq, which adds credibility to this partnership. The collaboration signals a shared interest in building forward-looking financial platforms. It also reflects a shared belief in AI’s role in transforming digital investment services.

China Financial Leasing anticipates that this partnership will accelerate its transition into emerging financial technologies. With backing from an experienced digital finance leader, the firm aims to execute its crypto-AI strategy efficiently. The deal also broadens its exposure to global blockchain ecosystems.

