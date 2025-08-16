China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 01:05
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000028+21.73%
Haven1
H1$0.01416-0.90%

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years

China’s gold market experienced relative price stability in July, with marginal monthly increases for key benchmarks, the World Gold Council reported. The LBMA Gold Price PM in U.S. dollars rose 0.3%, while China’s Shanghai Benchmark Gold Price PM (SHAUPM) in yuan climbed 0.5%, aided by yuan depreciation against the dollar. Year-to-date, yuan-denominated gold surged over 22%.

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Physical gold withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) saw a mild seasonal rebound to 93 tonnes, up 3 tonnes from June and 4 tonnes year-on-year. Despite this increase, demand remained significantly below the 10-year average, reflecting persistent weakness in the jewelry sector amid record-high local prices.

Chinese gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded outflows of RMB 2.4 billion ($325 million) in July. Total assets under management dipped 1% to RMB 151 billion ($21 billion), and collective holdings fell 3 tonnes to 197 tonnes. The WGC attributed the outflows to improved investor risk appetite following better-than-expected Q2 GDP and strong equity performance.

Gold futures trading volume on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) averaged 242 tonnes per day, down 18% month-on-month. While cooling, activity stayed above the five-year average of 216 tonnes. Reduced price volatility contributed to lower trader interest.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) added 2 tonnes to its gold reserves in July, marking the ninth consecutive monthly purchase. Official reserves now stand at 2,300 tonnes, representing 6.8% of total foreign reserves. Year-to-date additions total 21 tonnes.

China’s gold imports concluded a weak first half of 2025. June imports halved to 50 tonnes, down 45% month-on-month. Total H1 imports plunged 62% year-on-year to 323 tonnes, the lowest since 2021, pressured by subdued wholesale demand.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-3.59%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-4.70%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004049-7.51%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-3.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-3.44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M