China has ended its ban on rare earth magnet exports to India

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:40
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.682-4.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279-3.76%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05793+5.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020345-5.73%
Comedian
BAN$0.06399-7.91%

China has removed export restrictions on rare earth magnets bound for India, Indian media reported on Tuesday, in a calculated move timed with a diplomatic visit to New Delhi by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The decision lands as both nations deal with escalating trade pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has slapped steep tariffs on both Asian economies.

The rollback of the curbs appears to be part of a broader effort to stabilize relations between Beijing and New Delhi as the U.S. raises the temperature on global trade.

During his visit, Wang met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Monday and delivered a pointed message. Without naming Washington directly, Wang said China and India “should find ways to coexist against a backdrop of unilateral bullying.”

He added that the two countries “should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than adversaries or threats,” according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Jaishankar responded by saying both sides were trying to move forward after what he called “a difficult period in our relationship.” He added, “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.”

Modi confirms visit as trade, border talks continue

Wang’s visit continued on Tuesday with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who welcomed the “steady and positive progress” of bilateral ties, according to India’s Foreign Ministry. Modi also confirmed he would travel to China for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional security group that includes Russia. It will be his first trip to China in seven years.

Tensions between the two countries had reached a breaking point in 2020 when a deadly clash at the disputed border in the Himalayas killed 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops. Since then, both sides have built up permanent military infrastructure and deployed tens of thousands of troops near the Line of Actual Control.

High-level military talks failed multiple times to ease the standoff. But a breakthrough came last October, when the two sides finalized a new border patrol agreement, which allowed Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping to meet in Russia. That meeting didn’t resolve everything, but it reopened diplomatic doors that had been shut for years.

Signs of cautious normalization have continued. Indian pilgrims were recently allowed to visit religious sites in Tibet, and India resumed issuing tourist visas for Chinese nationals. Wang also held talks on Tuesday with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who said during opening remarks, “Borders have been quiet, there has been peace and tranquility, our bilateral relations have been more substantial.”

Trump tariffs pressure both economies into alignment

The underlying driver of this renewed activity is Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy. In recent weeks, the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, with Trump threatening to double it to 50% by the end of the month.

That would bring India’s tariff exposure close to the same level the U.S. already applies to many Chinese goods. Analysts say this pressure is forcing both China and India to look to each other as trade partners rather than rivals.

“Mr. Trump and his actions may have given it a greater sense of urgency than before,” said Harsh Pant, head of strategic studies at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. “The Chinese seem to be playing to this idea of, ‘Look, we are the more reliable partner.’”

The India-China trade relationship is valued at around $130 billion, comparable to India’s trade with the U.S., but heavily lopsided in China’s favor. India imports significantly more from China, especially in electronics, where Indian manufacturers rely on Chinese parts. Some Indian officials believe deeper trade engagement with China may be essential to accelerate India’s domestic manufacturing ambitions.

Despite this pivot, Indian officials say they still value the U.S. partnership and want to fix current trade disputes. One official said the current China-India diplomatic meetings were not a response to Trump but had been planned well in advance.

Still, the structural problems between New Delhi and Beijing haven’t vanished. The border is quiet for now, but both sides have hardened their positions. India continues to host the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, who Beijing views as a separatist.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/china-lifts-rare-earth-export-curbs-on-india/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001051-6.41%
RWAX
APP$0.00266+0.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Share
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-4.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4675-3.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016682-12.46%
Share
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Share
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220012-4.64%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0192-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Share

Trending News

More

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before