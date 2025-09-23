China Pushes Back on Hong Kong’s RWA Experiments

Blockchain

Efforts to turn real-world assets into blockchain-based tokens are running into resistance from the mainland.

According to people familiar with the matter, the China Securities Regulatory Authority (CSRC) has privately told several Chinese brokerages to pause their tokenization initiatives in Hong Kong, underscoring Beijing’s more conservative stance even as the city positions itself as Asia’s next digital asset hub.

Diverging Approaches

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization — a process that converts assets such as property, bonds, or commodities into digital tokens — has captured the attention of investors worldwide, with global banks and funds exploring pilots. Hong Kong regulators have encouraged experimentation, hoping to lure international players. But in contrast, mainland officials remain wary of potential systemic risks and market instability, and the CSRC’s latest intervention reflects that divide.

Strategic Balancing Act

For Hong Kong, the tension highlights the challenge of pursuing innovation while staying aligned with Beijing’s priorities. Analysts say the CSRC’s guidance is less about killing tokenization and more about signaling caution at a time when digital asset markets remain volatile. Still, the warnings have raised questions over whether mainland restrictions could limit Hong Kong’s attractiveness to global firms looking for a regional base.

Long-Term Outlook

Despite the immediate setback for Chinese brokerages, market watchers expect Hong Kong to stay the course. Officials in the city have consistently stressed their ambition to build a clear, safe, and competitive framework for digital assets, arguing that robust regulation will ultimately strengthen confidence. The temporary roadblock, in that view, is part of a broader negotiation between innovation and control.

