TLDR China pushes for gold storage by central banks as prices surge to new highs. Shanghai Gold Exchange sees growing interest from Southeast Asia amid gold rally. Central banks boost gold purchases, with China aiming for greater influence. China competes with London to become top custodian for global gold reserves. As gold prices reach new [...] The post China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR China pushes for gold storage by central banks as prices surge to new highs. Shanghai Gold Exchange sees growing interest from Southeast Asia amid gold rally. Central banks boost gold purchases, with China aiming for greater influence. China competes with London to become top custodian for global gold reserves. As gold prices reach new [...] The post China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.

China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 02:02
Boost
BOOST$0.10178+2.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

TLDR

  • China pushes for gold storage by central banks as prices surge to new highs.
  • Shanghai Gold Exchange sees growing interest from Southeast Asia amid gold rally.
  • Central banks boost gold purchases, with China aiming for greater influence.
  • China competes with London to become top custodian for global gold reserves.

As gold prices reach new all-time highs, China is reportedly seeking to position itself as a key custodian for global gold reserves. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is reportedly targeting central banks from friendly nations, aiming to bolster Shanghai’s role in the global gold market. This shift comes as central bank demand for gold surges, driven by economic uncertainty and concerns over the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

China’s Strategy to Gain Global Custodian Role

The Shanghai Gold Exchange has been a platform for foreign central banks to store gold since 2014. However, interest in this option has been limited until recently. Bloomberg reports that the PBOC is now actively courting central banks, particularly from Southeast Asia, to store their gold reserves in Shanghai.

This push is part of China’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on Western financial centers, especially those in London, which currently dominate the global gold market.

China’s efforts to establish Shanghai as a key hub for gold storage could further solidify its position in global finance. With increased global demand for gold, particularly from central banks, China sees this as an opportunity to strengthen its financial infrastructure and attract more trading activity.

Record Gold Prices and Rising Central Bank Demand

Gold prices have reached unprecedented levels in recent months, driven by growing central bank demand. As of late September 2025, spot gold prices surged to nearly $3,785 per ounce, setting new records.

Analysts attribute the rise to several factors, including inflation concerns, economic instability, and a shift away from the U.S. Treasurys. In particular, gold is seen as an alternative investment, offering a hedge against currency and market volatility.

This rally in gold prices is providing additional momentum for China’s push. Central banks are increasingly turning to gold as part of their diversification strategies. In fact, the World Gold Council reports that global central bank purchases of gold have been on the rise, further fueling demand.

Competition from Established Gold Hubs

While China’s domestic gold market is the largest in the world, it faces stiff competition from well-established markets, particularly London. London currently holds more than 5,000 tons of gold reserves, making it the world’s leading custodian for gold. Despite this, China’s ambitions are clear: it aims to challenge London’s dominance in the global bullion market.

Although the Shanghai Gold Exchange has been in operation for over a decade, foreign central banks have not widely embraced the option to store their gold in China. Analysts suggest that trust and credibility remain key challenges for the PBOC. London’s long-standing reputation and infrastructure are difficult to rival, even as China expands its efforts.

Potential Interest from Southeast Asia and mBridge

One of the key factors driving interest in China’s gold custodial services is the mBridge cross-border payments project. Reports suggest that at least one Southeast Asian country may be considering the option to store gold in Shanghai, potentially linked to this initiative. mBridge is a multilateral project that aims to facilitate digital currency use and cross-border payments in Asia.

The increased interest from Southeast Asia could be a sign of shifting global financial dynamics. As more countries look to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar, China’s role in the gold market may become more central. However, it remains to be seen whether this will lead to a significant shift in global gold storage patterns.

In the face of rising demand and competition, China is taking strategic steps to position itself as a major player in the global gold market. The outcome of these efforts will depend largely on how effectively the PBOC can build trust and infrastructure to support the storage needs of foreign central banks.

The post China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind