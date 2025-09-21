China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands. The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects […]China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands. The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects […]

China urged the US to consider "balance of interests" in TikTok deal

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 06:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.433+0.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12126-0.53%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01629+1.74%
RWAX
APP$0.00245+4.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849+0.43%

China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands.

The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects the wishes of the enterprise, and welcomes it to carry out commercial negotiations in accordance with market rules to reach a solution compliant with China’s laws and regulations, and strikes a balance of interests,” the ministry said. The comments come after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday.

The outcome of the discussions is seen as important not just for TikTok but also for broader trade talks. The short video app has 170 million users in the U.S., and its fate is linked to potential compromises in other areas such as agriculture and aviation, as the world’s two largest economies seek to move beyond their tariff standoff.

The Commerce Ministry urged Washington to match China’s efforts

“It is hoped that the U.S. side will work towards the same goal as China, earnestly fulfil its corresponding commitments, and provide an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment for the continued operation of Chinese enterprises in the U.S., including TikTok,” the statement said.

Earlier in the week, officials from both nations reached a framework agreement during meetings in Madrid. Chinese state media described the outcome as a “win-win,” while pledging to review TikTok’s technology exports and licensing of intellectual property.

That arrangement cleared one of the hurdles set by U.S. lawmakers. Congress had mandated that TikTok be blocked in the United States by January 2025 unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divested its American operations. Trump extended the divestiture deadline until December 16.

He Yadong, a spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry, repeated Beijing’s call for the U.S. to lower barriers for Chinese companies when asked about what China had gained from the Madrid talks.

A new deal would put Americans in control of TikTok

According to the White House, the new deal will give Americans the majority stake in TikTok’s U.S. operations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Saturday that six of the seven seats on TikTok’s board would go to American representatives, and the platform’s algorithm would also be controlled in the United States.

“The final deal will be signed in the coming days,” Leavitt said. She noted that American appointees to the board would have experience in national security and cybersecurity. ByteDance, which will select the remaining board member, will not have access to the security committee.

Talks in Madrid earlier in the week, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, produced the outline of this agreement. Details have not been made public. Trump and Xi gave their approval during their phone call on Friday.

Under the plan, ByteDance will keep less than a 20 percent stake in TikTok. New investors will include Oracle Corp., venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake Management LLC, a private equity firm, a senior White House official said.

Oracle will serve as TikTok’s security partner to make sure the app meets U.S. standards. The official explained that data from American users will be stored in the U.S. and kept out of reach of Chinese authorities.

Leavitt stressed that most of the conditions had already been set. “So all of those details have already been agreed upon, now we just need this deal to be signed and that will be happening, I anticipate, in the coming days,” she said.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.35072-1.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

The post Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto OI Mixed: Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-oi-mixed-bitcoin-solana-down-ethereum-xrp-up/
XRP
XRP$2.9713-0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017671+1.26%
Sign
SIGN$0.08439+6.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 14:26
Share
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional […] The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing appeared first on Coindoo.
GET
GET$0.007368-1.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/21 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Bitcoin, Solana Down, While ETH, XRP Up

How to Get Started With Crypto Investing

Microsoft and OpenAI pledged £31billion for UK AI projects, but grid constraints threaten delivery

Ethena (ENA) Price Poised for a Big Move as Key Pattern Signals a Bottom – Here’s How It Could Play Out