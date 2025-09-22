The post China Urges Pause on RWA Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Chinese securities regulators asked some brokerages to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong.  Hong Kong is pushing digital assets, with firms offering trading, advice and stablecoin licenses even though there are strict rules.  The global RWA may reach $2 trillion by 2030.  China’s securities regulator has quietly instructed some of its local brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project in Hong Kong, according to Reuters. This move by the Chinese regulators indicates caution towards the fast-growing digital asset trend. The decision comes as Hong Kong pushes harder to become a key centre for crypto and tokenization, showing a clear policy gap between the mainland and the city. CSRC Issue Informal Guidance According to the report published by Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave informal guidance to at least two brokerages, telling them to pause offshore RWA projects. The main goal of the regulator here is to make sure that the blockchain-based businesses are solid, with clear claims tied to real and sustainable operations rather than speculations. RWA tokenization is a process where traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and funds are converted into blockchain tokens and they can be traded or used in the decentralized finance (DeFi). In the last few months, many of the Chinese firms, which also includes GF Securities and China Merchant Bank International (CMBI), have already tested such products in Hong Kong. Why Beijing is Cautious? Beijing is cautious because it is worried about risks to the economy and money leaving the country. Since it had banned crypto mining and trading in 2021, regulators have made sure that strict rules exist to protect the value of the renminbi and stop people from speculating. If Chinese brokers run tokenization projects in Hong Kong, local investors would have an… The post China Urges Pause on RWA Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Chinese securities regulators asked some brokerages to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong.  Hong Kong is pushing digital assets, with firms offering trading, advice and stablecoin licenses even though there are strict rules.  The global RWA may reach $2 trillion by 2030.  China’s securities regulator has quietly instructed some of its local brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project in Hong Kong, according to Reuters. This move by the Chinese regulators indicates caution towards the fast-growing digital asset trend. The decision comes as Hong Kong pushes harder to become a key centre for crypto and tokenization, showing a clear policy gap between the mainland and the city. CSRC Issue Informal Guidance According to the report published by Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave informal guidance to at least two brokerages, telling them to pause offshore RWA projects. The main goal of the regulator here is to make sure that the blockchain-based businesses are solid, with clear claims tied to real and sustainable operations rather than speculations. RWA tokenization is a process where traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and funds are converted into blockchain tokens and they can be traded or used in the decentralized finance (DeFi). In the last few months, many of the Chinese firms, which also includes GF Securities and China Merchant Bank International (CMBI), have already tested such products in Hong Kong. Why Beijing is Cautious? Beijing is cautious because it is worried about risks to the economy and money leaving the country. Since it had banned crypto mining and trading in 2021, regulators have made sure that strict rules exist to protect the value of the renminbi and stop people from speculating. If Chinese brokers run tokenization projects in Hong Kong, local investors would have an…

China Urges Pause on RWA Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:57
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09485+10.30%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9595-8.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.05987-4.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1163-9.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001745-2.02%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01213-9.20%
Allo
RWA$0.007467-11.69%

Key Highlights:

  • Chinese securities regulators asked some brokerages to pause RWA tokenization in Hong Kong. 
  • Hong Kong is pushing digital assets, with firms offering trading, advice and stablecoin licenses even though there are strict rules. 
  • The global RWA may reach $2 trillion by 2030. 

China’s securities regulator has quietly instructed some of its local brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization project in Hong Kong, according to Reuters. This move by the Chinese regulators indicates caution towards the fast-growing digital asset trend. The decision comes as Hong Kong pushes harder to become a key centre for crypto and tokenization, showing a clear policy gap between the mainland and the city.

CSRC Issue Informal Guidance

According to the report published by Reuters, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) recently gave informal guidance to at least two brokerages, telling them to pause offshore RWA projects. The main goal of the regulator here is to make sure that the blockchain-based businesses are solid, with clear claims tied to real and sustainable operations rather than speculations.

RWA tokenization is a process where traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and funds are converted into blockchain tokens and they can be traded or used in the decentralized finance (DeFi). In the last few months, many of the Chinese firms, which also includes GF Securities and China Merchant Bank International (CMBI), have already tested such products in Hong Kong.

Why Beijing is Cautious?

Beijing is cautious because it is worried about risks to the economy and money leaving the country. Since it had banned crypto mining and trading in 2021, regulators have made sure that strict rules exist to protect the value of the renminbi and stop people from speculating. If Chinese brokers run tokenization projects in Hong Kong, local investors would have an indirect access, which could surely weaken those controls.

This caution is like what happened last month, when regulator told big brokerages to stop putting out reports that supported stablecoins, as more and more people in China started showing interest in them.

Hong Kong Charts a Different Course

On the contrary, Hong Kong regulators are supporting tokenization. The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are reviewing the rules and operations around RWA, learning from global trials. The city has even rolled out a stablecoin regulatory framework and has started giving licenses to companies that provide virtual asset trading.

By the end of August, the HKMA said that 77 firms had already applied or shown interest in licenses which indicates the strong interest and enthusiasm. Officials are now hopeful that this will help Hong Kong become a top Asian hub for blockchain finance, competing with places such as Singapore, Dubai and Switzerland, which already have tokenization rules in place.

Industry Momentum Continues

Even though there is caution from the regulators, some companies are still moving ahead with tokenization. GF Securities launched “GF tokens” in June, which is backed by dollar, and offshore renminbi. Last month, CMBI managed to raise 500 million yuan ($70.3 million) Shenzhen Futian Investment with a digital bond, and Seazen Group opened a Hong Kong hub for tokenization. Global firms are joining in too, for example, UBS issued a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund on Ethereum, and JPMorgan tested tokenized money market funds.

The Scale of Opportunity

The RWA market as of now has around $29 billion and it is being predicted that the number can jump up to $2 trillion by 2030. Global studies also estimate that $60-20 trillion more assets could get tokenized in the future. Tokenization can increase liquidity, allow trading 24/7 and speed up settlements. However, risks like low investor protection, unclear standards, and inflated yields persist.

The Road Ahead

It is still not clear as to how long China will pause RWA tokenization. Hong Kong wants to be a top blockchain hub but Beijing’s caution may slow Chinese firms, while global banks’ token projects show the $2 trillion opportunities.

Also Read: BitGo Files for IPO after Revenue Surge in First Half

 

Source: https://www.cryptonewsz.com/china-pause-rwa-tokenization-hong-kong/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,604.46-2.53%
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001173-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Share
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10207-3.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.008523-5.98%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001465-7.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.05984-4.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.