China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 09:14
China officially invited the US President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China, to mainly discuss the fate of trade tariffs and the flow of fentanyl.

Notably, this discussion on trade tariffs and the flow of fentanyl was tackled earlier, but a trade deal was not struck due to disagreement between the two countries. Meanwhile, Chinese officials are still awaiting the White House’s response to the request to attend the summit, as it has not yet replied.

China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks 

Sources familiar with the situation have highlighted that the chances for the Beijing summit are lower due to a lack of progress in talks between the two countries. As a result, they anticipated that Trump and Xi may meet in an informal setting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will take place in October in South Korea.

As uncertainty surrounds China-US trade and fentanyl talks, Steve Daines, a United States Senator, weighed in on the situation. According to the senator, for the two to strike a trade agreement, China must first stop the flow of fentanyl ingredients into the US. He made these remarks during his earlier meeting with Chinese officials in Beijing.

This condition makes the situation even more complicated for leaders who intend to ease the tension between the two economies to reach a common ground.

However, it is worth noting that the American senator still sparked hope for a meeting to be held before the end of 2025, although Trump had previously mentioned that it would take place soon.

In a phone interview, Daines stated,” It would be difficult to discuss tariffs and other trade barriers until we resolve the fentanyl precursor issue.” What the US expects, according to the senator, is to see China taking drastic measures to stop the flow of fentanyl into the country completely and not just slowing it down.

China urges that the US ease tariff policies on Chinese products 

Concerning the condition set forth for China, its officials expressed that they had done almost everything possible for the US, hence advocating that Trump should ease tariff policies on Chinese imports. 

This statement was made before the April 1 deadline for imposing the threatening tariff policies. Additionally, trade analysts had speculated that China might respond to any new trade barriers from the US.

This was after they brought about the incident when China reacted to Trump’s 10% tariff policies on Chinese products in February and his additional 10% in March. Based on their analysis, China retaliated by imposing tariffs on several of the country’s agricultural products and suspended the importation of soybeans from three US-based firms.

As the dispute drags on, trade tensions between the two countries continue to rise, leaving many hoping for a swift resolution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
