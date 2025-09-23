China just hauled in ByteDance and Alibaba for a serious talk. On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned ByteDance’s news platform, Toutiao, and Alibaba’s UCWeb browser unit over content violations. The agency said both platforms had been punished for distributing material that “disrupted the online ecosystem order.” CAC said it imposed strict disciplinary […]China just hauled in ByteDance and Alibaba for a serious talk. On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned ByteDance’s news platform, Toutiao, and Alibaba’s UCWeb browser unit over content violations. The agency said both platforms had been punished for distributing material that “disrupted the online ecosystem order.” CAC said it imposed strict disciplinary […]

China’s CAC summons ByteDance’s Toutiao and Alibaba’s UCWeb for “content violations”

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 22:54
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2977+0.67%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0439+0.91%

China just hauled in ByteDance and Alibaba for a serious talk. On Tuesday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned ByteDance’s news platform, Toutiao, and Alibaba’s UCWeb browser unit over content violations.

The agency said both platforms had been punished for distributing material that “disrupted the online ecosystem order.” CAC said it imposed strict disciplinary actions on the personnel behind the mess.

This move is part of a wider two-month crackdown launched Monday by CAC. The campaign targets online content that pushes “violent or hostile sentiment,” aiming to promote a version of China’s internet that is clean, obedient, and in line with socialist values.

The internet in China is not a free-for-all. It’s a curated space where the state decides what’s healthy and what’s not, and right now, that means going after anything negative or critical.

Regulators punish platforms over trending topics

CAC singled out Toutiao for letting “harmful content” surface on trending lists and other public areas of the platform. UCWeb, on the other hand, got slammed for giving space to “non-authoritative sources” and “non-mainstream media,” especially stories linked to “extremely sensitive and malicious cases and events.”

The regulator said these violations touched on serious issues, like cyberbullying and the exposure of minors’ privacy. Both statements ended the same way, with a threat.

CAC vowed to “wield the ‘sharp sword’ of online law enforcement” and keep pushing until China’s cyberspace is exactly how they want it: polished, controlled, and aligned with the ruling party’s values. If you’ve got a platform in China, your content better match the Party’s vibe, or you’re next.

Toutiao didn’t push back. In fact, the company put out a statement saying it welcomed the punishment and promised to set up a special team to clean things up and crack down on trolls. That’s the tone you use when you know resistance isn’t an option.

This wasn’t a one-off. CAC already went after other big platforms last week. That list includes video app Kuaishou, the Twitter-like Weibo, and photo-sharing app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote. All were accused of similar content violations. And this isn’t just about tech companies anymore.

Scrutiny expands to e-commerce and US-linked TikTok deal

While the CAC hits content platforms, other regulators are digging into China’s wider private sector. On Tuesday, Huolala, a major cargo platform, was summoned by China’s market regulator. Officials told them to get their act together and fully comply with the anti-monopoly law.

Just four days earlier, the same watchdog opened an investigation into Kuaigou, an e-commerce arm of livestream company Kuaishou, for suspected violations of China’s e-commerce law.

Now flip the screen to the U.S., and there’s also trouble brewing there, with TikTok. The White House is working on a deal to force ByteDance to spin off TikTok’s U.S. assets into American hands. If the deal happens, Oracle would grab a piece. They already run TikTok’s U.S. cloud. Other names floating around include Silver Lake, Andreesen Horowitz, and Fox Corp.

Oracle’s founder, Larry Ellison, has been getting extremely close to Trump. So is outgoing CEO Safra Catz. Marc Andreesen is Silicon Valley’s MAGA mascot. And the Murdochs? They own Fox News. No surprises here.

But there’s a problem. TikTok’s board still has to do right by its shareholders. That means they can’t just hand the app over and turn it into a mouthpiece for right-wing media, even if the deal is politically convenient.

Still, TikTok’s massive audience is drifting into Trump-friendly territory. This comes after a year where the Trump camp has sued ABC, CBS, The New York Times, and Wall Street Journal. Media control is clearly the goal.

Trump credited TikTok for helping pull in younger Republican voters in 2024. But TikTok’s base is mostly left-leaning and young. If the app shifts hard to the right, don’t be shocked when users start running — just like what happened to Twitter after Elon’s takeover.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+3.34%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1175-0.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-5.45%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.016781+53.33%
Avantis
AVNT$2.1673+7.72%
Xphere
XP$0.01272-0.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Share
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Share
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.