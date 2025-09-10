Homepage > News > Business > China’s cities compete in AI as US rivalry intensifies

The rivalry between China and the United States in the artificial intelligence (AI) field is heating up as each country invests billions of dollars each year to gain an upper hand. Closer to home, Chinese cities are locked in a supremacy struggle to become the national AI hub amid a warning by President Xi Jinping against overinvestment in the technology.

Meanwhile, the country’s social media platforms are rushing to implement new AI checks as a new law requiring the labeling of all AI content takes effect.

The battle for China’s AI city

Beijing has long been regarded as the heart of China’s AI revolution. The city is home to hundreds of leading institutions that have pioneered research into the technology, and this abundance of talent has attracted thousands of startups. Most of the government’s investment in AI has also been concentrated in the capital.

According to some reports, Beijing’s AI sector is valued at nearly $50 billion, accounting for half of China’s overall AI exploits.

However, in the past few years, other cities have accelerated their efforts and are now challenging Beijing’s dominance.

One of these is Shenzhen, the country’s third-largest city and its tech hub, which has earned it the nickname ‘China’s Silicon Valley.’ The city, home to Huawei, Tencent (NASDAQ: TCTZF) and drone giant DJI, is China’s robotics capital with over 50,000 companies in the sector.

Shenzhen is capitalizing on this market leadership to supercharge its embodied AI sector, integrating AI in robots to expand the technology’s application. Earlier this year, the city launched the country’s first government agency focused on robotics.

“This is a place where we can build a robot with parts sourced within an hour,” says Zhao Bingbing, the director of this new agency.

Then there’s Shanghai. While Shenzhen leans on its robotics edge, Shanghai is capitalizing on its status as China’s financial capital to fuel its AI industry. A month ago, the city launched a RMB1 billion ($140 million) subsidy plan for the AI sector—two-thirds will subsidize computing power costs while the rest goes to third-party AI models.

“Shanghai integrates global business capabilities with local application scenarios, making it a strong AI testbed,” comments Lu Yingxiang, the CEO of Beijing-based robotics company Infermove.

Beyond the three largest megacities, other metropolises are also vying for the crown. Leading this group is Hangzhou, a city in eastern China that’s home to 12 million residents and major AI players like DeepSeek and Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA). Hangzhou has been offering subsidies that cover nearly two-thirds of operational costs for AI startups.

Hangzhou is going beyond the startups and preparing the next generation of AI experts; the city has made AI courses mandatory in primary and secondary schools. But while the cities vie for the AI throne, Pres. Xi has warned against overinvesting in the technology.

“When it comes to launching new projects, it’s always the same few things: artificial intelligence, computing power, new-energy vehicles,” he said in a meeting in Beijing.

“Should every province in the country be developing industries in these areas?”

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, has also called on regional governments to coordinate investment and development in AI.

“We will resolutely avoid disorderly competition or a ‘follow-the-crowd’ approach,” one official said last week.

China’s social media scrambles to label content as new law takes effect

Amid the inter-city AI race, Chinese social media platforms are rushing to implement new content labeling measures as a new law targeting the sector takes effect.

The new law came into effect this week, and it requires all text, images or videos generated by AI to be labeled on all platforms where they are distributed. These platforms must add AI markers that are clearly visible to users and also include digital watermarks for machine identification.

Even in cases where the platforms can’t positively confirm that AI generated the content, they must label it as ‘suspected AI content,’ the new law dictates.

WeChat, which has more than 1.4 billion users, has called on users to self-report all AI-generated content. Additionally, it now prohibits them from deleting or concealing AI labels on its platform “as well as the use of AI to produce or spread false information, infringing content, or any illegal activities.”

Other platforms have issued similar disclaimers. Weibo, with 600 million users, also urged self-reporting while adding a new button for users to report unlabeled AI content.

RedNote and Douyin—ByteDance’s Chinese version of TikTok—have also pledged to “add explicit or implicit identifiers as required by laws and regulations.”

