TLDR AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH). The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China's push into digital currencies. AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The AxCNH stablecoin is [...] The post China's CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan's Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.

China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:34
TLDR

  • AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH).
  • The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies.
  • AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.
  • The AxCNH stablecoin is overcollateralized, backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments.
  • BDACS launched KRW1, a stablecoin pegged to the South Korean won, further advancing the global stablecoin race.

The global stablecoin market expanded this week with the debut of the first Chinese CNH stablecoin, the AxCNH. Developed by AnchorX, this yuan-pegged stablecoin aims to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The launch occurred at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling a significant step for the Chinese financial sector.

AxCNH Stablecoin Launched at Belt and Road Summit

AnchorX unveiled its AxCNH stablecoin on Wednesday at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. The company designed the stablecoin to offer cross-border financial services, focusing on countries in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This infrastructure project links China to the Middle East and Europe, expanding trade routes and increasing economic cooperation.

AnchorX’s move highlights China’s growing interest in stablecoins and blockchain technologies. With AxCNH, the company seeks to boost international demand for the Chinese yuan in global markets. By integrating the CNH stablecoin into the digital economy, China can enhance its currency’s presence outside its borders.

The stablecoin will aid in easing cross-border trade and provide an alternative to traditional fiat currency systems, which are often slow and expensive.

KRW1 Stablecoin Launches from South Korea

On Thursday, BDACS, a digital asset infrastructure company, launched the KRW1, a stablecoin tied to the South Korean won. Like AxCNH, KRW1 is an overcollateralized stablecoin, fully backed 1:1 by fiat currency deposits or government debt instruments. It aims to make the South Korean won more accessible in international markets.

The launch of KRW1 is part of South Korea’s broader strategy to digitize its national currency and expand its global financial footprint. The stablecoin provides a way for South Korean businesses and individuals to participate in blockchain-based financial ecosystems. This move strengthens the country’s digital finance infrastructure and encourages wider adoption of the won in global trade.

Stablecoins and Geo-Strategic Importance in the Global Economy

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly crucial in the global economy. As sovereign governments aim to digitize their fiat currencies, the demand for digital assets grows. The stablecoins like AxCNH and KRW1 make national currencies more accessible and help mitigate inflationary pressures.

By placing their currencies on blockchain rails, countries can improve cross-border payments. This helps boost international demand for their currency, which is often hindered by traditional financial systems. The result is increased economic influence and reduced reliance on slow and cumbersome legacy financial systems.

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Er heeft recentelijk een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden binnen de cryptomarkt, waarin de SEC een belangrijke rol heeft gespeeld. Het lijkt namelijk een stuk makkelijker te worden voor financiële instituten om goedkeuring te krijgen voor hun crypto ETF. Wat betekent dit voor de nabije toekomst van de cryptomarkt? 2025 kan nu al het jaar van crypto ETF’s genoemd worden. Ondanks dat er slechts twee cryptocurrencies zijn die een ETF hebben, is de speculatie over aankomende ETF producten al maandenlang aan de gang. Recentelijk heeft er echter een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden op het gebied van de crypto ETF markt. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's SEC gaat goedkeuring proces crypto ETF’s stroomlijnen De SEC heeft recentelijk aangegeven dat het zijn proces rondom goedkeuringen voor crypto ETF producten gaat stroomlijnen. In plaats van dat het maandenlang op zich kan laten wachten, kunnen financiële instituten nu binnen enkele weken goedkeuring krijgen. Dit is mogelijk op het moment dat de crypto waarvoor een verzoek ingediend wordt voldoet aan een zogenaamde SEC standaard. Op dit moment voldoen volgens de crypto analist Dan 12 cryptocurrencies aan deze SEC standaard. Dit zijn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana en Cardano. Het feit dat het goedkeuringsproces rondom ETF producten gestroomlijnd wordt, gaat volgens meerdere analisten leiden tot vele ETF lanceringen. Volgens analisten van Bloomberg zullen er in de aankomende 12 maanden maar liefst 100 verschillende crypto ETF producten op de markt verschijnen. WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 De eerste ETF van deze lijst aan ETF verzoeken is nu goedgekeurd door de SEC. De multi crypto ETF van Grayscale heeft onlangs namelijk goedkeuring ontvangen. Deze multi crypto ETF gaat in totaal vijf cryptocurrencies bevatten: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Voor XRP, Solana en Cardano vormt deze Grayscale multi crypto ETF de eerste echte crypto ETF voor deze projecten. Het is uiteraard een optimistisch signaal dat niet alleen wijst op verdere winsten voor deze projecten, maar ook voor de rest van de cryptomarkt. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto verwachting: hoe reageren XRP, SOL en ADA op dit nieuws? In reactie op dit nieuws wisten Ripple, Cardano en Solana al snel een opmars door te maken. De cryptomarkt lijkt namelijk positief gereageerd te hebben op deze goedkeuring voor de Grayscale multi crypto ETF. De XRP koersverwachting steeg over de afgelopen 24 uur namelijk al meer dan 2,8%, terwijl Solana met 4,3% steeg en Cardano indruk wist te maken met een stijging van 5,13%. Dit lijkt nu echter pas het begin van verdere winsten te zijn. altseason, top crypto" width="750" height="500" /> Solana en Cardano koers grafiek (24 uur) – bron: Coinmarketcap Op het moment dat deze ETF’s namelijk live gaan, zal de instroom van kapitaal grote winsten met zich meebrengen. Tegelijkertijd is de gehele cryptomarkt nu ook een altcoin season ingegaan. Dat betekent dat altcoins kunnen excelleren. Top crypto projecten zoals Solana kunnen in dit geval indrukwekkende winsten doormaken. Maar de grootste crypto verwachting is echter niet voor deze grootheden binnen de cryptomarkt. Juist projecten met een lagere market cap maken namelijk kans op grote winsten. Dit soort projecten zijn door een lagere market cap namelijk gemakkelijk in staat om meerdere malen te verdubbelen in waarde. Met deze ontwikkelingen in het achterhoofd kan het dan ook erg interessant zijn om nieuwe crypto projecten te overwegen. Een project dat al snel naar voren komt als een favoriet onder investeerders is Wall Street Pepe. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – maakt overstap naar Solana blockchain Wall Street Pepe is een voorbeeld van een crypto project dat onlangs zijn presale succesvol afrondde en inmiddels live is gegaan op exchanges. Sinds dit project live is op exchanges heeft het al meer dan 79.000 unieke wallet houders aangetrokken. Ook kent dit project al meer dan 55.000 volgers op zijn X platform. Een duidelijk teken dat dit project nu kan rekenen op een grote community van investeerders. Het is vaak de community van investeerders die deze projecten naar grote winsten helpt. Het team achter dit project heeft echter ook niet stilgezeten. Dit team heeft er namelijk voor gekozen om een overstap te maken naar de Solana blockchain. Er liggen namelijk veel meme coin mogelijkheden op Solana en het team achter dit project wil zijn investeerders nu mee laten profiteren van dit potentieel. Launching on Solana You can buy early Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1 Sol buy = Eth burn New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025 Om deze overstap naar Solana mogelijk te maken heeft dit team nu de SOL WEPE token uitgebracht. Deze token zal 1-op-1 gekoppeld worden met de originele ETH WEPE token. Elk moment dat er een SOL WEPE token wordt gekocht zal er een ETH WEPE token permanent worden verwijderd uit de circulerende voorraad. Hierdoor zullen beide ecosystemen altijd in balans blijven. Investeerders hebben nu de unieke mogelijkheid om deel te nemen aan dit project voordat deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain is afgerond. Door vroegtijdig SOL WEPE tokens te kopen lijken er nu unieke winstmogelijkheden te liggen voor investeerders. Om meer informatie te vinden over deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain kan je de website van dit project bezoeken. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:46
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

The cryptocurrency arena is witnessing a whirlwind of activities as Bitcoin projects towards a remarkable $115,500 by the imminent daily and weekly candle closes. Aster Coin has emerged as a significant player in the altcoin sector this past week, garnering considerable interest due to an effective and strategic marketing effort by CZ.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:14
