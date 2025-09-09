China’s fintech ambitions drive interest in Venom Blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:10
Reports from Toutiao indicate that a leading Chinese fintech company is in discussions to acquire blockchain technology from the Venom Foundation. While details of the negotiations remain confidential, sources suggest the goal is to integrate Venom’s infrastructure into financial services that support the real economy, from supply chain finance to cross-border settlements.

The talks echo a familiar pattern. Chinese companies have a track record of moving into blockchain and digital asset sectors through bold acquisitions or strategic pivots, triggering market reactions.

One notable case came from the crypto exchange Huobi, which pursued a strategy of overseas acquisitions starting in 2018, buying licenses and platforms in Japan and Singapore after Beijing tightened domestic regulation. The strategy enabled Huobi to maintain a global presence despite restrictions at home, though it also underlined how Chinese players often rely on foreign partnerships to keep pace with global innovation.

Venom employs dynamic sharding to handle high transaction volumes and bottlenecks, a fair-ordering layer to address market manipulation issues, and cross-chain interoperability with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Web Assembly (WASM). 

However, analysts note that supply chain finance would benefit the most from Venom’s blockchain-based data credit system. Potential applications are wide-ranging. Supply chain finance has long been a bottleneck for small and medium-sized enterprises, where banks hesitate to extend credit due to limited data. Blockchain could help build a transparent “data credit” system to reduce that gap.

For investors, the possible Venom deal raises familiar questions. Could it mirror Huobi’s experience, where overseas acquisitions became the foundation for long-term strategy despite regulatory headwinds?

The negotiations are expected to extend into late 2025 or early 2026. Regardless of the outcome, the story reflects a broader structural shift: blockchain is steadily moving into the infrastructure layer of China’s financial system.

Source: https://finbold.com/chinas-fintech-ambitions-drive-interest-in-venom-blockchain/

