China’s Hip-hop Base Begins DAT: Invests $33M in Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 12:29
China-based Pop Culture Group, which operates youth-oriented entertainment projects centered on hip-hop, has allocated $33 million of its treasury into Bitcoin to diversify reserves and explore digital assets.

The move reflects the company’s plan to integrate cryptocurrency into its financial and operational strategy. It also explores opportunities in Web3 and entertainment-related digital assets.

Strategic Allocation into Bitcoin and Digital Assets

Pop Culture Group invested $33 million in Bitcoin for its corporate treasury. This is part of a deliberate effort to expand beyond traditional cash and conventional financial instruments. The company is establishing a cryptocurrency fund pool.

The pool may include tokens linked to Web3 and entertainment applications. The investment shows the firm’s intention to integrate digital assets into liquidity and treasury management.

The company also plans to acquire tokens tied to the entertainment industry. These include assets linked to Web3 media, content creation, and fan engagement platforms.

While Bitcoin remains the primary holding, the additional tokens provide targeted exposure to emerging blockchain applications. Analysts note that this strategy offers diversification benefits but requires careful risk management due to crypto market volatility.

These steps reflect a cautious approach to integrating digital assets into corporate operations.

Entertainment Industry Digital Assets: From NFTs to Treasury Bitcoin

Pop Culture Group’s Bitcoin investment highlights a relatively rare move in the entertainment sector, where most companies have focused on NFTs rather than treasury-level cryptocurrency holdings.

For instance, in 2022, Universal Music Group (UMG) produced the virtual band Kingship, themed on the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project. UMG planned NFT issuance and metaverse concerts to connect fans with artists. UMG has also invested in blockchain technologies and partnered with Web3 startups, using crypto primarily for digital engagement and monetization.

Leading gaming and movie companies have also launched NFT projects to unlock new revenue and deepen fan engagement. Warner Bros., Animoca Brands, and AMC Networks are examples. These strategies enable exclusive digital assets and innovative content monetization. For instance, in 2023, Square Enix, a major Japanese video game company, launched NFT projects and invested in blockchain gaming companies, exploring “play-to-earn” models that integrate gaming and digital assets.

Compared with these NFT-focused initiatives, Pop Culture Group’s allocation of $33 million into Bitcoin as a treasury asset represents a more direct engagement with cryptocurrency for financial management.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/chinas-hip-hop-base-begins-dat-invests-33m-in-bitcoin/

