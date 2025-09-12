China’s MOGU stock explodes 84% after $20m crypto buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:19
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012914-0.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09548-5.44%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003449-7.70%
Aurora
AURORA$0.07989+0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982+0.10%

China-based fashion company MOGU saw its stock reach above 80% after it announced to investors that it would allocate $20 million to add crypto assets to its balance sheet. Why did the company decide to invest in crypto?

Summary

  • MOGU’s share price soared 84% following the announcement that the social media firm would start buying crypto assets worth $20 million.
  • Chairman Chen Qi will be in charge of deciding when to deploy the funds to buy crypto for the company.

According to a recent press release, the online fashion and lifestyle platform’s board of directors have decided to allocate up to $20 million of corporate assets into crypto assets. These assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and many more.

Founded in 2011, MOGU Inc is a social media e-commerce platform based in China. The platform specializes in content related to fashion, household products and services. MOGU’s site serves to bring merchants, KOLs and users together.

By adding cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, MOGU hopes that it can start diversifying not only its treasury holdings but also its operational capabilities as it gears up to dive into AI products alongside its ongoing fashion-related services.

The board of directors grants full authority to the firm’s Chairman Chen Qi to make the call for when the funds will be deployed into crypto asset purchases.

With this announcement, the company joins a handful of China-based firms that have invested their funds into cryptocurrencies, such as DayDayCook Enterprise, Aurora Mobile, Yunfeng Financial Group and others.

These companies have also seen a rise in stocks following the announcement stating that they would allocate a portion of their funds into buying crypto.

For instance, when Aurora Mobile announced in June 2025 that its board approved a plan to convert up to 20% of cash & equivalents into Bitcoin (BTC) as well as other digital assets, its shares jumped in pre-market trading, up nearly 10% after the announcement.

Mogu’s stock surges 84% as investors welcome crypto shift

A day after the announcement was shared, MOGU’s stock shot up in the market, rising by more than 80%. At press time, the share has risen by 84.4% following the recent announcement. It is currently trading hands at a price of $4.61 per share.

Before the announcement, MOGU’s share price was trading relatively low. It was even selling under $3 in recent days before the crypto allocation news. Future announcements that bring news of crypto purchases, as decided by the chairman, may help to boost the stock even higher.

Oftentimes, companies that take the route of “digital asset treasury” have used announcements of recent crypto purchases to further boost the stock price and improve financial outlook. However, recently these firms have experienced a “free-fall” period, with Strategy and Metaplanet experiencing a decline.

Price chart for the MOGU stock after the crypto purchase announcement | Source: Google Finance

Source: https://crypto.news/chinas-mogu-stock-explodes-84-after-20m-crypto-buy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

On September 12, $3.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and $850 million worth of Ethereum options will expire on the Deribit derivatives exchange. Continue Reading: With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?
Bitcoin
BTC$114,855.64+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.31+2.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:10
Share
Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Chainlink ($LINK) has quietly surged to a weekly high of $23.92, according to LunarCrush data. The price jump comes as a wave of new partnerships and integrations position Chainlink as a key player in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure. One major driver is a new partnership with UBS and DigiFT. Under the Hong Kong
Chainlink
LINK$24.26+2.19%
Boost
BOOST$0.10097+3.59%
Major
MAJOR$0.16051-0.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 17:20
Share
Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Thay vì chỉ là một thương vụ may mắn như nhiều trader từng trải qua với các meme coin trước đây, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) được xây dựng như một dự án có tầm nhìn dài hạn và cộng đồng vững mạnh. Đây không chỉ là một “token theo trend”, mà còn là một meme coin […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+1.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04463+0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2591+3.54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/12 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

With the Fed's Interest Rate Decision Just Days Ahead, Options Day Has Arrived! What Does the Data Signal for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Chanlink Breaks Out to a Weekly High as New Partnerships Boost On-Chain Adoption

Maxi Doge ($MAXI): Cơ hội đầu tư meme coin tiềm năng năm 2025

Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.