China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Offering: All to Buy More Bitcoin (BTC)

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/16 19:19
Bitcoin
Moonveil
TLDR:

  • Next Technology Holding filed an S-3 with the SEC for a $500M stock sale, targeting new capital raises.
  • The company trades under “NXTT” on Nasdaq and plans to offer shares in multiple tranches over time.
  • Funds from the $500M sale are expected to be used partly to acquire additional Bitcoin reserves.
  • NXTT last traded at $0.151 per share, and the offering terms will be set in upcoming prospectus supplements.

Investors have a fresh signal from one of China’s most aggressive Bitcoin buyers. Next Technology Holding has filed a plan to sell up to $500 million in stock. The company aims to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and increase its Bitcoin holdings. 

The move comes as Bitcoin price momentum has slowed, prompting large holders to prepare for a potential rally. The filing, made public through the SEC, outlines a flexible offering that can be executed over time.

Next Technology Files $500M Stock Sale with SEC

According to the S-3 registration statement, Next Technology Holding will offer common stock through one or more issuances. The filing lists an aggregate total of $500 million in potential sales, with terms to be determined at each offering. The company’s shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker NXTT, closing at $0.151 before the filing date.

The shelf registration allows the firm to raise funds when market conditions align with its strategy. Each sale will be accompanied by a prospectus supplement detailing the pricing and distribution. Investors are urged to review these updates before participating.

Next Technology Holding, based in Shenzhen, has been actively building its BTC reserves. The company has signaled plans to direct a portion of the raised funds toward acquiring more BTC. Market participants view the timing as preparation for future price swings.

Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

The company’s decision mirrors moves seen by other large Bitcoin treasuries. By tapping the equity markets, Next Technology can accumulate BTC without adding leverage to its balance sheet. This approach keeps debt levels stable while giving shareholders direct exposure to Bitcoin’s upside.

Raising capital through a public offering also spreads out dilution risk. Since the filing allows for multiple tranches, the company can adjust the size and timing of sales. This keeps pressure off the share price and provides flexibility if Bitcoin prices shift.

Institutional interest in Bitcoin has increased throughout 2025, with new funds and ETFs driving liquidity. Next Technology appears to be positioning itself to take advantage of that demand. Its stock sale may draw investors who want indirect exposure to Bitcoin through a public company.

