China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash

Next Technology Holding, China’s largest corporate bitcoin holder 2025, is planning to sell up to $500 million of its stock to buy more BTC and cover other business needs. The Nasdaq-listed company already owns 5,833 Bitcoin, worth around $671 million, making it the 15th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world. Even with big paper profits from earlier purchases, the company is showing it wants to keep growing its Bitcoin stash.

How the Plan Works

Next Technology filed with U.S. regulators, saying the money raised from the stock sale would be used for general corporate purposes, with Bitcoin purchases at the top of the list. If the company uses half of the $500 million for Bitcoin, it could buy more than 2,100 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 8,000 BTC.

This move is part of a larger trend where companies use stocks, loans, or other financial tools to buy Bitcoin. This year alone, the number of public companies holding BTC has nearly doubled to 190 companies as per data, and together they now own over 1 million BTC, which is more than 5% of all Bitcoin in circulation.

Market Reaction and Crypto Effects

Next Technology’s stock fell about 12% after the announcement, mainly because investors worried about the impact of issuing new shares. But the company has already made huge gains on its Bitcoin purchases. It bought its Bitcoin at an average price of $31,386, and with BTC now around $115,000, the holdings show a paper profit of more than 266%.

Corporate buying like this can reduce the number of Bitcoins available on exchanges, creating a supply squeeze. With only about 5% of Bitcoin left to mine, more corporate demand could push prices higher. Companies like Metaplanet and Semler Scientific are setting very high Bitcoin goals, 210,000 BTC and 105,000 BTC, showing how much influence corporate buying could have on the market.

Why This Matters for Crypto

This development is bigger than one company’s play. It shows how Bitcoin is moving deeper into corporate balance sheet strategy, no longer just the domain of U.S. giants like MicroStrategy. A Chinese-linked firm ramping up BTC exposure also challenges the idea that Beijing’s crypto stance stifles adoption completely; corporates are finding pathways to embrace digital assets globally.

If Next Technology follows through, it not only strengthens Bitcoin’s case as a strategic reserve asset but also signals to Wall Street and Asia alike that treasury allocation to BTC is becoming mainstream.