China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:56
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09234+7.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05942-5.20%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000561-9.36%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01201-7.61%
Allo
RWA$0.007076-10.07%

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong.

In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as equities, bonds, funds, and even property into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain platforms.

Two large securities firms have already received informal instructions from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in recent weeks. The message was clear. Suspend tokenization ventures beyond the mainland.

According to Reuters, the guidance was intended to ensure that companies engaging in this new business demonstrate proper risk controls and that their product claims are tied to solid, lawful operations.

Hong Kong is trying to become the hub for DeFi

The warning comes as Hong Kong has sought to establish itself as a hub for digital finance over the past year. Authorities there have encouraged companies to set up virtual asset trading, advisory, and management services.

China, in contrast, has kept a wary eye on cryptocurrencies and related innovations. Once the world’s leading centre for bitcoin mining and trading, the mainland outlawed crypto transactions and mining in 2021, citing risks to financial stability.

Last month, Chinese regulators reportedly told major domestic brokers to stop publishing research favourable to stablecoins, a measure aimed at cooling investor interest in those tokens. On the other hand, Cryptopolitan reported earlier that the Hong Kong government has urged the setting up of an RWA regime.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in June they were conducting a legal review of RWA tokenization, drawing lessons from international markets.

The global RWA sector is currently valued at about $29 billion, according to data provider RWA.xyz. Analysts at China Merchants Securities said last month that the figure could rise above $2 trillion by 2030.

It is not yet clear how long the CSRC’s informal guidance will remain in place. The individuals with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified in the exclusive report by Reuters as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

DeFi firms are readily testing virtual assets in Hong Kong

Brokerages and other firms have recently tested new products in Hong Kong’s friendlier regulatory climate. In June, the Hong Kong arm of GF Securities introduced “GF tokens,” a series of yield-linked products supported by the value of the U.S. dollar, Hong Kong dollar, and offshore renminbi, according to its partner HashKey Chain.

China Merchant Bank International (CMBI), a unit of China Merchant Bank, announced last month that it helped Shenzhen Futian Investment raise 500 million yuan ($70.29 million) through the issuance of a digital bond tied to real-world assets. GF Securities and CMBI did not immediately reply to requests for comment about whether they had been contacted by regulators regarding their tokenization work.

Beyond brokerages, Chinese developer Seazen Group revealed in August that it was setting up a Hong Kong institute to promote RWA tokenization.

Hong Kong’s recent introduction of a stablecoin regulatory framework has further fuelled investor interest. Earlier this month, the HKMA reported that 77 companies had shown interest in applying for licenses by August 31.

Investors have already started reacting. Shares in Chinese firms with digital asset goals have surged after announcements tied to Hong Kong approvals.

A state-owned brokerage, Guotai Junan International’s stock went up by more than 400% earlier this year after it disclosed that it had secured permission to provide crypto trading services in Hong Kong.

Similarly, Fosun International’s shares spiked as much as 28% on August 12. The spike came after reports surfaced that chairman Guo Guangchang and the firm’s stablecoin team had met senior Hong Kong officials.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.1092-9.37%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Share
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004691-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016866-5.49%
MAY
MAY$0.0404-8.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission