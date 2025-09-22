The post China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-fed-path/The post China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-fed-path/

China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:14
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017351-1.03%



























































Skip to content
Home Forex News Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability













Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-fed-path/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01845-9.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 14:09
Share
This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

The post This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States Representative Cloe Fields has seen his stake in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock return over 200% in just a matter of weeks. According to congressional trade filings, the lawmaker purchased a stake in the online real estate company on July 21, 2025, investing between $1,001 and $15,000. At the time, the stock was trading around $2 and had been largely stagnant for months. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal The trade has since paid off, with Opendoor surging to $10, a gain of nearly 220% in under two months. By comparison, the broader S&P 500 index rose less than 5% during the same period. OPEN one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Assuming he invested a minimum of $1,001, the purchase would now be worth about $3,200, while a $15,000 stake would have grown to nearly $48,000, generating profits of roughly $2,200 and $33,000, respectively. OPEN’s stock rally Notably, Opendoor’s rally has been fueled by major corporate shifts and market speculation. For instance, in August, the company named former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian as CEO, while co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu rejoined the board, moves seen as a return to the company’s early innovative spirit.  Outgoing CEO Carrie Wheeler’s resignation and sale of millions in stock reinforced the sense of a new chapter. Beyond leadership changes, Opendoor’s surge has taken on meme-stock characteristics. In this case, retail investors piled in as shares climbed, while short sellers scrambled to cover, pushing prices higher.  However, the stock is still not without challenges, where its iBuying model is untested at scale, margins are thin, and debt tied to…
Union
U$0.012022-11.54%
RealLink
REAL$0.05986-4.92%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001104-14.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:02
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08471-4.93%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.8424-17.58%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Metaplanet Hits 85% of Bitcoin Yearly Target, Becomes Fifth-Largest Corporate Holder

September Altcoin Rally: XRP, Tron, and Solana Join the Surge