China’s trade negotiator: Frank, pragmatic, constructive exchanges with Canada

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:06
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512+0.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10598+4.75%
Titans Tap
TIT$0.004495-3.04%
READY
READY$0.00336+4.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14811-1.64%

China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang said on Thursday that China and Canada had frank, pragmatic and constructive exchanges on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations.

Key quotes

Tariffs FAQs

Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.

Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.

There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.

During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chinas-trade-negotiator-frank-pragmatic-constructive-exchanges-with-canada-202508280127

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

PANews June 24 news, according to Cryptoslate, Elliptic released a report saying that although Cambodia's Huione Guarantee platform was seized on May 13 for being involved in a $27 billion
MAY
MAY$0.04455-0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+17.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:33
Share
Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.167+3.64%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4367-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.00901-14.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005333-1.22%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04144+3.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps