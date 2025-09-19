China’s DeepSeek has claimed its flagship AI system, known as R1, was trained for just $294,000, which is a fraction of the sums believed to be spent by US competitors. The details were published in a peer-reviewed paper in Nature this week, and it is likely to fuel further debate over Beijing’s ambitions in the […]China’s DeepSeek has claimed its flagship AI system, known as R1, was trained for just $294,000, which is a fraction of the sums believed to be spent by US competitors. The details were published in a peer-reviewed paper in Nature this week, and it is likely to fuel further debate over Beijing’s ambitions in the […]

Chinese AI firm says its model cost just $294,000 to train

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 04:20
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000302+4.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-5.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.00%

China’s DeepSeek has claimed its flagship AI system, known as R1, was trained for just $294,000, which is a fraction of the sums believed to be spent by US competitors.

The details were published in a peer-reviewed paper in Nature this week, and it is likely to fuel further debate over Beijing’s ambitions in the global artificial intelligence race. The Hangzhou-based company said the reasoning-focused model was trained using 512 Nvidia H800 chips. This hardware was designed specifically for China after the US prohibited sales of the more powerful H100 and A100 processors.

The paper, which was co-authored by founder Liang Wenfeng, marks the first time the firm has disclosed such costs.

DeepSeek uses a fraction of US models’ cost

In January, the release of DeepSeek’s cheaper AI tools destabilized global markets, resulting in a sell-off in tech shares on fears they could undercut established giants such as Nvidia and OpenAI.

However, Liang and his team have kept a low profile, surfacing only for sporadic product updates ever since.

The reported $294,000 price tag stands in stark contrast to estimates from American firms.

The chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, in 2023 said: “Training foundational models cost much more than $100 million.” However, he did not give out any specific breakdown.

Training large language models involves running banks of powerful chips for extended periods, consuming enormous amounts of electricity while processing text and code. Industry observers have long assumed the bill for such projects runs into the tens or even hundreds of millions.

That assumption is now being challenged, and in a supplementary document, DeepSeek admitted it owns A100 chips and had used them in early development, before moving the full-scale training onto its H800 cluster. According to the tech firm, the model ran for 80 hours during its final training stage.

Even though Nvidia has insisted that the Chinese startup has access only to their H800 processors, American officials remain sceptical. A few months back, US sources told Reuters that DeepSeek illegally owns large volumes of the H100 chips that have export bans to China.

Putting innovation under the microscope

R1 has drawn attention not only for its low training costs but also because it may be the first major model to undergo formal peer review.

“This is a very welcome precedent, and if we don’t have this norm of sharing, it becomes very hard to evaluate risks,” said Lewis Tunstall, a machine-learning engineer at Hugging Face who reviewed the Nature paper.

The review process prompted DeepSeek to clarify technical details, including how its model was trained and what safeguards were in place.

“Going through a rigorous peer-review process certainly helps verify the validity and usefulness of the model,” said Huan Sun, an AI researcher at Ohio State University.

DeepSeek’s key breakthrough was using a pure reinforcement learning approach. Instead of relying on human-curated reasoning examples, according to the paper. The model was rewarded for solving problems correctly and gradually developed its own problem-solving strategies.

The firm says this trial-and-error system allowed R1 to verify its workings without copying human tactics.

“This model has been quite influential,” Sun added. “Almost all reinforcement learning work in 2025 may have been inspired by R1 one way or another.”

DeepSeek denies copying claims

Soon after R1’s release, speculation swirled that DeepSeek had leaned on rival outputs, particularly from OpenAI, to accelerate training; however, the company has now flatly denied that charge.

In correspondence with referees, DeepSeek insisted that R1 did not copy reasoning examples generated by OpenAI. However, like most large language models, it was trained on internet text. This means that some AI-produced content was inevitably included, and the explanation has convinced some reviewers.

“I cannot be 100% sure R1 was not trained on OpenAI examples. However, replication attempts by other labs suggest reinforcement learning is good enough on its own.” Tunstall said.

DeepSeek says R1 is built to excel at reasoning-heavy tasks such as coding and mathematics. Unlike most closed systems developed by U.S. firms, it was released as an open-weight model, freely downloadable by researchers. On the AI community site Hugging Face, it has already been downloaded more than 10 million times.

The firm spent around $6 million developing the base model that R1 is built upon, but even with that added, its costs fall well short of the sums associated with rivals. For many in the field, that makes R1 attractive.

Sun and colleagues recently tested the system on scientific data tasks and found it was not the most accurate, but among the best in terms of cost-to-performance.

 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25269-7.87%
KIND
KIND$0.006653+39.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014333+2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-3.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13986+5.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act