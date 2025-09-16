Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/16 12:59
Union
U$0.019924+12.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08897-6.54%
Boost
BOOST$0.10145+6.37%
Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500m Stock Sale To Boost Bitcoin Holdings

China’s leading corporate Bitcoin treasury holder, Next Technology Holding, has announced plans to raise up to $500 million through a common stock offering. The company intends to use the proceeds for various corporate initiatives, including acquiring more Bitcoin, according to a recent filing with U.S. regulators.

Currently, Next Technology holds approximately 5,833 Bitcoin valued at around $672 million, making it the 15th largest corporate Bitcoin holder worldwide. This ranks above notable holders such as KindlyMD, Semler Scientific, and GameStop, as per data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET.

Considering the new capital raise, allocating just half of the $500 million to Bitcoin purchases could allow the firm to acquire an additional 2,170 Bitcoin at current market prices, bringing its total holdings to over 8,000 BTC. Such moves exemplify the growing trend among public companies leveraging their corporate treasury to invest in the burgeoning crypto market.

Today, over 190 publicly listed companies hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, a significant increase from fewer than 100 at the start of the year. Their combined holdings have surpassed 1 million Bitcoin, accounting for roughly 5% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Industry leaders like Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy continue to dominate this space, with nearly 639,000 BTC on their books.

Market Impact and Company Response

Following the announcement, Next Technology’s stock experienced a decline, falling about 4.76% to $0.14 on the Nasdaq Monday, and dropping further in after-hours trading. Despite the dip, the company has seen impressive unrealized gains since its initial Bitcoin purchase in late December 2023, when it bought 833 BTC at an average cost of $31,386, resulting in a paper profit of over 266%.

Next Technology describes its approach as cautious and adaptable, citing the need to “monitor market conditions” without setting a specific target for its Bitcoin holdings. This strategy contrasts with firms like Metaplanet and Semler Scientific, which plan to accumulate large Bitcoin reserves—up to 210,000 and 105,000 BTC respectively—by 2027, representing roughly 1% of the total supply each.

As more corporations incorporate Bitcoin into their financial strategies, the trend signals a maturation in the cryptocurrency’s role as a corporate asset class, further boosting mainstream acceptance and influence on the crypto markets.

This article was originally published as Chinese Bitcoin Firm Eyes $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Holdings on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.499-5.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08894-6.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4403-3.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,652.11-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08894-6.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share
Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

As Bitcoin (BTC) leads the ongoing consolidation phase in the crypto market, analysts are closely watching the next ten days as a pivotal time for both altcoin season and a potential new market rally.  Analysts from The Bull Theory, a crypto research firm, have emphasized the significance of this upcoming period, suggesting it could determine the fate of what they term “mega altseason” in the fourth quarter (Q4) of the year.  Could Global Economic Data Trigger A Surge In Crypto Prices? The urgency of this new prediction for the broader crypto sector, comes in light of recent economic data from China, which revealed signs of weakening demand. Retail sales grew by only 3.4% year-on-year, falling short of the expected 3.9%.  Similarly, industrial production increased by just 5.2%, marking the slowest growth in twelve months, while urban unemployment rose to 5.3%.  These indicators suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling, leading to speculation that quantitative easing (QE) may be the only viable solution moving forward. Related Reading: Dogecoin Bulls Eye $0.54 ‘Final Boss’ Breakout, Says Top Analyst China has already begun injecting substantial liquidity into its economy, and further measures could significantly boost the global money supply. The situation in the United States adds another layer of complexity, as markets are anticipating a 25 basis point cut in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates on September 17.  If Fed Chair Jerome Powell not only confirms this cut but also signals the possibility of additional easing, The Bull Theory claims that this situation could lead to a surge in liquidity. Historically, such moves have prompted sharp upward movements in crypto and Bitcoin prices, often ranging from 5% to 10% within weeks. Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) could see increased inflows, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while altcoins may benefit from an expanded risk appetite among investors. However, if the Federal Reserve hesitates to implement further cuts, risk assets across the board could face a sharp correction. Potential Rate Cuts From Key Central Banks The following days will also see critical decisions from other central banks, including the Bank of England (BOE) on September 18. Should the BOE signal a willingness to cut rates, it would reinforce the narrative of synchronized global easing.  This could align with potential dovish moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) on September 19, which would further weaken the yen and facilitate more dollar liquidity flowing into the market.  Related Reading: The Big PEPE Price Breakout: Falling Wedge Pattern Points To 64% Rally According to the firm’s analysis, in the macroeconomic landscape the best-case scenario would involve a coordinated global easing strategy, featuring cuts from the Federal Reserve, a dovish BOJ, and a supportive BOE.  They assert this could lead to massive liquidity inflows, potentially pushing Bitcoin past the $120,000 mark, accelerating exchange-traded fund inflows into Ethereum, and prompting stronger performance from altcoins. The Bull Theory concludes that if global central banks align their policies towards easing, the next ten days could very well mark the beginning of a robust altcoin season.  Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
BTC$115,652.11-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08894-6.50%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.001954-9.70%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 12:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $260 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows.