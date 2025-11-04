ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The world’s first Chinese decentralized contract exchange, Sun Wukong, has seen its trading volume surge to more than $3.6 billion less than a month after its launch. According to data from the platform’s main site, Sun Wukong generated a trading…The world’s first Chinese decentralized contract exchange, Sun Wukong, has seen its trading volume surge to more than $3.6 billion less than a month after its launch. According to data from the platform’s main site, Sun Wukong generated a trading…

Chinese DEX Sun Wukong’s trading volume surpassed $3.6b

By: Crypto.news
2025/11/04 20:09
SUN
SUN$0.022525+0.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004709-6.99%

The world’s first Chinese decentralized contract exchange, Sun Wukong, has seen its trading volume surge to more than $3.6 billion less than a month after its launch.

Summary
  • Sun Wukong, the world’s first Chinese-branded decentralized perpetual exchange, has recorded over $3.65 billion in trading volume and 35,600 active users less than a month after its Oct. 9 launch.
  • The platform’s rapid growth underscores renewed crypto interest among Chinese investors despite the mainland’s trading ban, as Hong Kong emerges as a regional digital-assets hub amid calls for looser regulations.

According to data from the platform’s main site, Sun Wukong generated a trading volume amounting to $3.65 billion as of Nov. 4. The number is impressive considering the platform had just been launched less than a month ago, specifically on Oct. 9. Since then, the number of active users have reached 35,600 addresses.

At the moment, the top asset pairs being traded on the platform include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and SUI (SUI). BTCUSDT alone has contributed $35.18 million in daily trading volume, while ETHUSDT is not far behind with a trading volume of $34.88 million.

Within the past 24 hours, the platform has accumulated $145.5 million in trading volume, indicating large demand from a mostly Chinese investor pool. Meanwhile, crypto trading is still banned in the region since 2021.

However, recent advancements in the stablecoin industry and wider decentralized finance has led to lawmakers urging the Chinese government to ease their strict grip over crypto. In fact, experts have been pushing for Hong Kong and China to join forces in advancing cryptocurrency.

Although China has maintained its ban on crypto trading, it has allowed for the Hong Kong special administrative region to develop itself into a regional crypto hub. While Hong Kong continues to strengthen its status as a center for digital assets, China has been advancing in digital finance through the expansion of digital payment systems and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies.

However, both regions are still trailing behind other Asian countries in terms of crypto adoption. According to data from Chainalysis, India leads the region in retail and institutional crypto activity, followed by Vietnam in third place. In comparison, Hong Kong and China rank 17th in retail centralized service value received.

Though with the rise of trading on Sun Wukong, it could be an early indication that Chinese traders are gravitating towards crypto despite the region-wide ban.

What is Sun Wukong?

Established on Oct. 9, Sun Wukong DEX the first native decentralized perpetual futures exchange in the TRON (TRON) ecosystem. Although it is known widely under the brand name SunPerp, it is launched under the Chinese brand name Sun Wukong.

The platform supports trading of perpetual futures and swaps in a non-custodial, decentralized environment. Some of the features offered by the platform include zero trading gas fees, a hybrid structure that combines on-chain settlement with off-chain order matching, and support for perpetual futures and swap contracts with leverage.

The platform has an interface that is localized for the Chinese-speaking market, hence why it is described as the world’s first Chinese-branded decentralized perpetual contracts exchange.

Although the platform was initially launched on TRON, the platform has expanded its support for other major chains like Ethereum, BNB Chain (BNB), and Arbitrum (ARB). In addition, Sun Wukong implements multi-oracle systems, liquidation protections, and self-custody via multisig.

During its public test phase, Sun Wukong reportedly had more than 10,000 users and a trading volume that reached $900 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01285+1.10%
Union
U$0.006212+0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004718-6.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1755-1.37%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015171+6.48%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,885.12
$105,885.12$105,885.12

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.82
$3,550.82$3,550.82

+0.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5425
$2.5425$2.5425

+0.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.02
$167.02$167.02

+0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17955
$0.17955$0.17955

+0.17%