Chinese Fintech Giant Considers Acquisition of Venom Blockchain Platform Amid Financial Sector Digital Transformation

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 00:20
VENOM
VENOM$0.15259+1.59%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0362+1.28%
Boost
BOOST$0.08798-4.72%

trading-chart12345-1 main ccc

According to a report from Chinese news aggregator Toutiao, one of the country’s largest fintech players is negotiating to acquire technological infrastructure from Abu Dhabi-based Venom Foundation. Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the deal could be part of a broader strategy to strengthen China’s position in the digital finance market and create alternative channels for international settlements.

The potential acquisition echoes the recent deal between Hong Kong-listed OSL Group and Canada’s Banxa, completed in June this year. Following the announcement of the Banxa crypto infrastructure purchase, OSL shares surged 10%, reaching a four-year high. OSL’s CFO Ivan Wong stated at the time that the company would continue global expansion through acquisitions and licensing, emphasizing the importance of international presence for developing cross-border payments. Similar logic may be driving Chinese companies’ interest in Venom.

Venom is a Layer-0 blockchain platform designed with corporate sector requirements and government regulation in mind. According to recent stress tests conducted in a closed network, the system can process up to 150,000 transactions per second with finalization within three seconds. The platform was initially designed with built-in regulatory compliance mechanisms, including support for KYC and AML procedures, making it attractive to financial institutions operating in strictly regulated jurisdictions.

Chinese companies’ interest in such technologies is no coincidence. In May this year, the People’s Bank of China, together with other regulators, published the “Guiding Opinion on Financial Support for New Industrialization,” calling on financial institutions to more actively implement blockchain and artificial intelligence to modernize services for the real economy. Particular attention is being paid to developing infrastructure for the digital yuan and creating stablecoins pegged to the national currency, which could accelerate international settlements and reduce dependence on dollar corridors.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan previously noted that stablecoins could offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional financial systems and have the potential for revolutionary changes in payments and capital market operations, including cross-border payments. In this context, Venom’s technological capabilities for creating regulated digital assets could prove valuable for implementing China’s ambitious plans in digital finance.

If the deal goes through, which sources estimate could happen in late 2025 to early 2026, it will be another example of how Chinese companies use foreign technological assets to achieve domestic strategic goals. This approach has already demonstrated its effectiveness in the case of OSL and other market players who have successfully integrated international solutions into the local financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20178+4.27%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1221+4.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:00
Share
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09926-1.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 23:58
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01289+2.38%
Wink
LIKE$0.010763-0.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 00:00
Share

Trending News

More

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cập nhật XRP Ledger: Ra mắt tính năng quyền riêng tư Zero-Knowledge và tác động đến nhà đầu tư Ripple