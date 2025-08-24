Chinese Institutions Accelerate Adoption of ETH and SOL Micro-Strategies

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:44
SOL
SOL$208.97+2.81%
MICRO
MICRO$0.000999-1.28%
COM
COM$0.02034-8.32%
BULL
BULL$0.00275-6.87%
SECOND
SECOND$0.0000071-2.73%
ETH
ETH$4,901.17+3.17%
Key Points:
  • Chinese institutions quickly engage in ETH and SOL micro-strategies.
  • Du Jun, ABCDE Capital co-founder, leads these efforts.
  • Investment scales up to 300,000 ETH involved in current initiatives.

Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital, announced that Chinese institutions are now actively engaging in micro-strategy models for ETH and SOL after initial slow adoption.

This shift signifies potential growth in institutional involvement, impacting Ethereum and Solana markets with substantial liquidity allocations, as highlighted by Du Jun’s remarks on social media.

Chinese Institutions Allocate 300,000 ETH to Micro-Strategies

Du Jun, known for his leadership at ABCDE Capital and past significant roles in the crypto sector, notes the rapid institutional shift towards ETH and SOL micro-strategies. He confirmed that these strategies involve substantial investments, including up to 300,000 ETH in ongoing projects. Chinese institutions, initially slow to respond, are now keenly participating in these endeavors.

ABCDE Capital has stopped investing in new projects and suspended the fundraising plan for the second phase of the fund, said Du Jun, co-founder of ABCDE Capital.

Market experts, including Du Jun, emphasize the importance of agile adaptation in the field, noting a surge in institutional interest in ETH-related pools and the diversification strategies involving Solana. These insights corroborate increasing engagement and proactive adoption within the market.

Increasing Interest in Ethereum and Solana Amid Regulatory Concerns

Did you know? In 2021, Chinese VC investments in cryptocurrency surged, particularly into Bitcoin and Ethereum, with some achieving returns upwards of 100x during the bull market cycles, indicating institutional risk tolerance variations over time.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,819.52, with a total market capitalization of formatNumber(581751120365, 2). Holding a dominance of 14.61%, its trading volume reached formatNumber(29731316698.55, 2), reflecting a significant decrease of 51.62% in 24 hours. Notably, the price increased by 1.70% in the last day, 5.55% over the past week, and 32.42% in the past month, continuing a 100.40% uptick seen over 60 days. These figures provide insights into the substantial flows within the market.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:35 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes that ongoing regulatory scrutiny may shape future crypto investments. Ethereum and Solana strategies are drawing attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional asset management. By leveraging blockchain efficiency and transparency, on-chain finance might redefine institutional funding structures.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/chinese-institutions-eth-sol-strategies/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
TRUST
TRUST$0.0005733+9.95%
ACT
ACT$0.04334-3.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.0125-20.63%
JUSTICE
JUSTICE$0.00008176+2.53%
JUNE
JUNE$0.0662-2.64%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

The post Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Volatility is the heartbeat of crypto, one minute you’re riding a moonshot, the next you’re staring at a chart that looks like a cliff dive. Dogecoin and Pepe Coin holders know this story all too well. What started as internet jokes turned into billion-dollar tokens, but their rollercoaster price swings have left investors queasy. Now, instead of bracing for the next unpredictable meme coin dip, many traders are eyeing something fresher: Layer Brett. With a low-cost presale and nearly 3000% staking rewards on the table, here we will see why Layer Brett has traders buzzing, and why some are already calling it the ‘fresh Shiba Inu of 2025 Dogecoin’s price rollercoaster ride Dogecoin has always been the unpredictable star of meme coins. Back in 2021, it shot up by millions of percent, fueled by viral memes, Elon Musk’s late-night tweets, and Reddit’s collective hype. Early investors saw life-changing returns, while the phrase “to the moon” felt less like a joke and more like reality. But with those breathtaking gains came equally brutal crashes, making DOGE a thrill ride only the boldest could stomach. Fast-forward to now, and the chaos hasn’t stopped. Over the past week, DOGE has been trapped in a narrow triangle pattern between $0.218 and $0.233, a textbook setup that could spark a 40% breakout, or just as easily collapse in the opposite direction. Even the short-term action keeps traders guessing: DOGE jumped 11% in a single day, only to tumble 6% shortly after. For traders, it’s still the same story, exhilarating, risky, and impossible to ignore. Pepe’s bumpy meme coin ride Pepe Coin (PEPE) has become the latest meme favorite to face a test of nerves. Over the past week, the frog-inspired token has dipped more than 10%, slipping into a critical support zone around $0.00001060. For…
T
T$0.01683-0.70%
RIDE
RIDE$0.001204+0.08%
LOOKS
LOOKS$0.016225-0.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:04
Share

Trending News

More

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Volatility Too Much? Investors Shift to Layer Brett’s Presale Citing Massive Staking Rewards

Tom Lee Buys $45M In Ethereum As Bitmine Expands Treasury To $7B ETH

Dogecoin Whale Tsunami: 2 Billion DOGE Bought — $0.3 Break Could Ignite Explosive Move