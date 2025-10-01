ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
A Chinese national, “Zhimin Qian” (also known as “Yadi Zhang”), has pleaded guilty in London to offences linked to what authorities call one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures on record. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: Singapore And UAE Dominate Global Digital Currency Usage – Study According to court records, she admitted two counts under the Proceeds […]A Chinese national, “Zhimin Qian” (also known as “Yadi Zhang”), has pleaded guilty in London to offences linked to what authorities call one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures on record. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: Singapore And UAE Dominate Global Digital Currency Usage – Study According to court records, she admitted two counts under the Proceeds […]

Chinese National At Center Of Historic $6.7B Crypto Bust Pleads Guilty

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 10:00

A Chinese national, “Zhimin Qian” (also known as “Yadi Zhang”), has pleaded guilty in London to offences linked to what authorities call one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures on record.

According to court records, she admitted two counts under the Proceeds of Crime Act for acquiring and possessing criminal property in the form of bitcoin at Southwark Crown Court.

Huge Seizure Found In A Hampstead Property

Based on reports, police found devices holding about 61,000 BTC during a 2018 search of a hampstead home, a haul now valued at roughly £5 billion (about $6.7 billion).

That cache has been described by investigators as one of the biggest single crypto seizures ever.

Investigators say the case traces back to an investment scheme run in China between 2014 and 2017. Reports have disclosed that more than 128,000 people were cheated out of money that was later converted into bitcoin.

Qian is accused of moving those proceeds into crypto and then trying to hide them overseas.

Company Claims And Alleged Promises

According to court filings and reporting, Qian ran a company called Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology, which promised very high returns — figures as large as 300% were used in promotional material — and claimed involvement in mining and other crypto activities. Authorities say investors’ cash was routed into exchanges and swapped for bitcoin.

Charges And Legal Steps Underway

The Metropolitan Police say Qian was charged after a long, cross-border probe and has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing and further recovery hearings.

Civil recovery steps are also under way to try to return assets to victims. The police listed offences of acquiring and possessing criminal property in their statement about the case.

Assistant Convicted And Overseas Links

Reports note that an associate, “Jian Wen”, was earlier convicted in relation to parts of the scheme and received a prison term of almost seven years for laundering some of the proceeds.

Authorities also say properties tied to the investigation were seized abroad, including in Dubai, as investigators followed funds around the world.

What Comes Next

Sentencing dates have not yet been set and Qian remains in custody. Court testimony and evidence presented in London are expected to include material from overseas agencies and witnesses, with victims in China due to give accounts remotely.

The case is likely to be used as an example of how law enforcement can track and seize large crypto holdings across borders.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.00395-22.53%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-9.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,852.37
$103,852.37$103,852.37

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,500.65
$3,500.65$3,500.65

-2.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.94
$160.94$160.94

-3.47%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2516
$2.2516$2.2516

-3.24%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16143
$0.16143$0.16143

-3.31%