Chinese Tech Giant Leverages Open-Source AI to Boost Overseas Cloud Growth

2025/08/29 20:14
TLDRs;

  • Tencent accelerates global cloud expansion, leveraging open-source AI models to meet rising overseas demand for localized AI solutions.
  • The company’s domestic cloud success provides scale and expertise for international growth, following years of rapid market share gains in China.
  • Competition remains fierce, with Tencent facing Alibaba, AWS, Microsoft, and new AI startups, but it banks on AI specialization.
  • Despite trading below its all-time high, Tencent’s diversified businesses and strong earnings forecasts are fueling investor confidence.

Tencent Holdings, one of China’s leading technology giants, is intensifying its push into global cloud computing by leaning heavily on its artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to Dowson Tong, head of Tencent’s cloud and smart industries group, the company’s international cloud business has become the fastest-growing segment of its operations, posting double-digit growth in recent years.

The strategy centers on exporting Chinese open-source AI models to overseas clients, where demand for localized solutions is rising. By providing infrastructure that allows markets to host large language models (LLMs) domestically, Tencent is positioning itself as a flexible and adaptive provider in a sector increasingly defined by AI-driven applications.

Building on Strong Domestic Foundation

Tencent’s international ambitions are rooted in a robust record of growth at home. The company has long been a dominant player in China’s cloud market, achieving rapid gains throughout the late 2010s.

For instance, in Q2 2019, Tencent’s cloud services achieved an impressive 88% year-on-year growth, securing its spot as China’s second-largest cloud provider, just behind Alibaba.

This domestic success has given Tencent both the technical expertise and the operational scale needed to compete on the global stage. China’s wider cloud industry, which grew 58% year-on-year to $2.3 billion in Q2 2019, provided Tencent with the ideal testing ground to refine its services before scaling internationally.

Competing in a Crowded Market

Tencent’s ambitions abroad come with steep competition. The company faces rivals not only from Chinese peers like Alibaba, Baidu, and ByteDance but also from global giants such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Emerging startups like DeepSeek are also entering the fray, adding new pressure to an already crowded market.

However, Tencent believes its edge lies in specialization. By exporting open-source AI models developed through years of experience in China’s highly competitive AI landscape, Tencent aims to offer something different from Western providers.

This positioning as an AI-first cloud provider may help the company bypass some of the infrastructure advantages enjoyed by its longer-established global rivals.

Investor Optimism Despite Valuation Discount

Beyond its operational strategy, Tencent’s market performance is drawing attention. In 2024, the company added more than US$150 billion in market value, though its share price remains 26% below its all-time high.

Analysts note that Tencent trades at a lower forward price-to-earnings ratio (17.6x) compared to global peers like Meta (22x) and Nintendo (40x).

Meanwhile, investors remain optimistic, especially as Tencent diversifies revenue streams. Upcoming earnings reports are expected to show an 11% rise in revenue, while new gaming titles such as Valorant Mobile and Delta Force could fuel growth in 2026. C

The post Chinese Tech Giant Leverages Open-Source AI to Boost Overseas Cloud Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding

Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding

BitcoinWorld Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding In a significant development for the European crypto landscape, Dutch cryptocurrency service provider Amdax has announced a substantial fundraising achievement. The firm successfully secured an impressive $23.4 million, earmarking these funds for strategic BTC investments. This move underscores a growing trend of institutional confidence in Bitcoin and its long-term potential. What Does This Funding Mean for Amdax’s BTC Investments? This fresh capital injection is a clear signal of Amdax’s ambitious growth strategy and its commitment to the leading digital asset. By dedicating these funds to BTC investments, Amdax positions itself to: Expand its Bitcoin holdings: Directly increasing its exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Enhance its service offerings: Potentially developing new products or services leveraging its increased Bitcoin reserves. Strengthen its market position: Solidifying its role as a key player in the Dutch and wider European crypto market. This strategic financial maneuver reflects a broader institutional appetite for Bitcoin, viewed by many as a digital store of value and an increasingly recognized asset class. Why Are Firms Like Amdax Focusing on BTC Investments Now? The decision by Amdax to double down on BTC investments comes at a fascinating time for the cryptocurrency market. Several factors likely influence this strategic direction: Maturing Market: The crypto market has evolved significantly, with increased regulatory clarity in many regions, making institutional participation more feasible. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin is often perceived as a hedge against inflation, attracting investors looking to preserve purchasing power in uncertain economic times. Growing Adoption: Mainstream adoption of Bitcoin continues to expand, from payment solutions to institutional portfolios, driving demand. Long-Term Potential: Many financial experts and institutions view Bitcoin as having substantial long-term growth potential, making it an attractive investment for capital appreciation. Moreover, as the digital asset space continues to professionalize, firms with robust regulatory compliance, like Amdax, are better positioned to attract significant capital for such ventures. What’s the Broader Impact of Significant BTC Investments? Amdax’s successful fundraising for BTC investments sends a powerful message across the industry. It highlights the continued institutional validation of Bitcoin. This kind of capital allocation by regulated entities often leads to: Increased Market Stability: Larger institutional holdings can contribute to reduced volatility over time. Enhanced Liquidity: More capital flowing into Bitcoin generally improves market liquidity. Further Innovation: The confidence shown by investors can spur more innovation in Bitcoin-related products and services. For individuals and smaller investors, such moves by established firms provide a degree of confidence, suggesting that the underlying technology and asset class are gaining broader acceptance and utility. Amdax, being a regulated entity under the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), adds an extra layer of credibility to this investment. Their compliance with stringent financial regulations ensures a secure and trustworthy environment for their operations and, by extension, their BTC investments. This adherence to regulatory standards is crucial for fostering wider institutional trust and participation in the crypto ecosystem. This latest funding round for BTC investments is more than just a financial transaction; it’s a testament to the evolving narrative of digital assets. It signals a future where cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, play an increasingly integral role in traditional financial portfolios. Amdax’s bold step reinforces the belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value and its potential to reshape investment strategies globally. FAQs on Amdax’s Funding and BTC Investments Q1: What is Amdax? Amdax is a Dutch cryptocurrency service provider that offers secure and regulated services for digital asset investments, operating under the supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Q2: How much capital did Amdax raise? Amdax successfully raised $23.4 million in its latest funding round. Q3: What will Amdax use the raised funds for? The funds are specifically allocated for strategic BTC investments, aiming to expand Amdax’s Bitcoin holdings and strengthen its market position. Q4: Why are institutional firms like Amdax investing in Bitcoin? Institutions are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin as a mature asset class, a potential hedge against inflation, and an asset with significant long-term growth potential, especially as regulatory clarity improves. Q5: Does Amdax’s investment affect the broader crypto market? Such significant institutional BTC investments contribute to increased market stability, enhanced liquidity, and further validate Bitcoin as a legitimate and valuable asset, fostering greater confidence in the crypto ecosystem. Q6: Is Amdax regulated? Yes, Amdax is a regulated entity under the supervision of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), ensuring compliance with financial regulations. If you found this insight into Amdax’s strategic BTC investments valuable, consider sharing this article with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments shaping the cryptocurrency world on social media. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Pioneering BTC Investments: Amdax Secures $23.4M Funding first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/29 19:15
The post Eliza Labs Sues Elon Musk’s X Corp Over AI Technology Theft and Antitrust appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Eliza Labs, an AI software company, has sued Elon Musk’s X Corp. (formerly Twitter). The company accused X of exploiting Eliza’s technology before suspending its account and rolling out copycat AI products. The company called X’s move a “calculated and cunning” attempt to undermine competition.  Eliza Labs Accuses X of Theft & Deception According to …
2025/08/29 20:21
U.S. consumer spending grew steadily in July, but inflationary pressures remained stubborn

U.S. consumer spending grew steadily in July, but inflationary pressures remained stubborn

PANews reported on August 29th that, according to Jinshi, despite persistently high inflation, U.S. consumer spending grew at its fastest pace in four months in July, demonstrating resilient demand. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that inflation-adjusted consumer spending rose 0.3% month-over-month. Income growth fueled the increase, with goods consumption being the primary driver. The core personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3% month-over-month, bringing the year-over-year increase to 2.9%, the highest level since February.
2025/08/29 20:40
