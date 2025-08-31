Chiney Ogwumike And BAL4Her Launch First Queens Of The Continent Camp In Lagos

Chiney Ogwumike At The BAL4Her Leadership Workshop In Morocco Supplied/BAL

When Chiney Ogwumike returned to Lagos, Nigeria, this week, it wasn’t just another trip home; it was the start of something bigger. The two-time WNBA All-Star, ESPN analyst, and first female Ambassador of Basketball Africa League (BAL) chose Nigeria to host the very first Queens of the Continent (QOTC) camp on African soil.

From August 29 to 31, Ogwumike and her QOTC Foundation are partnering with BAL4Her to deliver three days of programming that combine the excitement of basketball with the long-term impact of mentorship, networking, and leadership development.

“This is home, this is what I know,” Ogwumike told Forbes.com. “It’s the intersection of my identity, and it’s all about the next generation.”

A First for Queens of the Continent

Chiney Ogwumike During The BAL’s HER TIME TO PLAY Camp In Morocco Supplied/BAL

Launched just over a year ago, QOTC was born from Ogwumike’s desire to place young women and girls at the centre of the sports movement. The Lagos camp marks the foundation’s first activation on the continent, making it a landmark moment for women’s basketball and youth empowerment in Nigeria.

The weekend began on August 29 with an exclusive networking event that brought together leaders and advocates across industries. On August 30, a BAL4Her U23 camp featured 20 of Nigeria’s top young talents, while the program will conclude with a clinic for 60 under-16 girls.

For Ogwumike, the camp was never meant to be only about basketball drills.

“It was even probably more important than the basketball,” she explained. “Only a small percentage of athletes ever go pro. But there are so many ways to be part of sports, whether it’s coaching, owning a team, being a broadcaster, or even running events. We want these young women to see that, to build confidence, and to feel they belong in every space sports touch.”

From Morocco to Lagos

Chiney Ogwumike During The BAL4Her Leadership Workshop Supplied/BAL

Earlier this year, Ogwumike joined the BAL4Her panel in Morocco, an experience she described as transformative. The initiative, designed to amplify opportunities for women in basketball and business, inspired her to bring QOTC back to Nigeria.

“What I learned in Morocco is that we have to do this in Nigeria,” she said. “The sisterhood I experienced there was powerful, and to finally bring that to my home country, it feels like better late than never.”

Morocco highlighted how intentional investment in women can create momentum for the sport. But for Ogwumike, Nigeria’s cultural influence and the success of its women’s national team, five-time AfroBasket champions, made Lagos the perfect launchpad.

Partnership and Purpose

BAL4Her QOTC Jersey Supplied/BAL

As the first female BAL Ambassador, Ogwumike sees her dual role with QOTC and BAL4Her as a way to build sustainable growth.

“It gives young women and girls a seat at the table,” she said. “Women aren’t always prioritised when it comes to development. I know this as a WNBA player, our league launched later [than the NBA], and it took time for the public to truly understand its value. But look where we are now. Every metric is exploding. I believe the same growth is possible here.”

By pairing on-court activities with networking opportunities, the camp is designed to showcase both sides of the game: competition and community. Thought leaders, cultural change-makers, and business advocates are joining the program to show participants that sports can open doors in every direction.

A Global Movement

BAL4Her QOTC Camp Participants Supplied/BAL

Though Lagos hosts the first African camp, Ogwumike is clear that QOTC is not confined to one city or country. Born and raised in Houston to Nigerian parents, she sees the foundation as a bridge between Africa and the diaspora.

In 2023, QOTC collaborated with the Houston Rockets for Nigerian Night, and Ogwumike refurbished courts at Queens College in Lagos, her mother’s alma mater, to give young girls a place to play. Both efforts reflect how deeply personal the project is for her.

“Queens of the Continent is global because the diaspora is global,” she said. “The goal is to create winning opportunities for young women and girls, not just in Africa but across the world.”

Passing on Lessons

QOTC BAL4Her Campers Supplied/BAL

At the heart of QOTC is Ogwumike’s desire to give young women what she didn’t always have.

“The advice I wish I had received was to stand authentically in my own truth and be proud of who I am,” she reflected. “I was tall, Nigerian, American, and I had my own style. But people wanted me to fit into a box. What I want to tell these girls is: break the mould, push for your dreams, and dare to be great.”

She believes that when girls are empowered through sport, the benefits as well as the impact extends far beyond the court. “When you invest in a young girl’s confidence, you’re investing in her health, her resilience, her friendships, her future. It’s so much bigger than sports.”

Measuring Success

BAL Ambassadors Chiney Ogwumike Courtside With Pops Mensah-Bonsu During The BAL Kalahari Conference Supplied/BAL

Looking forward, Ogwumike defines success in several ways. For one, it means seeing participants from camps like this go on to represent national teams, play in the WNBA, or compete in elite leagues abroad. It also means building infrastructure, more courts, and more facilities that allow young athletes to fully showcase their talent.

And perhaps most importantly, it means sparking a movement amongst both men and women. “It’s Queens of the Continent, but we need our allies and advocates,” she said. “This is about showing the power of sports to take you further than anyone might expect.”

Building Future Champions

BAL4Her QOTC Camp Day 1 Supplied/BAL

As the Lagos camp unfolds, Ogwumike’s vision is already being put into practice. The networking sessions are opening doors, the camps are giving young athletes a platform, and the conversations are reframing what leadership in sports can look like.

“I’m thrilled because it’s for a higher purpose,” she said. “This is about building future champions and future leaders.”

With one day still to go, the first QOTC camp in Africa is already making its mark. And for Ogwumike, this is only the beginning.