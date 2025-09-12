Chipper Cash Scales Lightning in Africa: Over 50% of Bitcoin Transactions Now on Network

Chipper Cash said its bitcoin payments platform, powered by Voltage’s lightning infrastructure, now routes over 50% of its bitcoin transactions via the lightning network, marking one of the largest real‑world lightning deployments to date. Founded in 2018, the pan‑African fintech offers remittances, cross‑border payments, virtual Visa cards, stock investing and stablecoin rails. Lightning integration has […]

