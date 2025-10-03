Chorus One Sets Stage for Institutional-Grade Crypto ETF Staking Services

Chorus One has inked several strategic partnerships since 2018 to enhance regulatory compliance ahead of crypto staking ETF approvals in 2025 and beyond.

Chorus One provides institutional-grade staking, which is secure by design and not assumption, to over 40 PoS chains.

After the approval of REX – Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, investors anticipate the U.S. SEC to approve several other applications before the end of this year.

Chorus One, an institutional-grade staking platform, has signaled its readiness to provide top-notch services to fund managers seeking to offer staking in their spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Having grown to a total of $2.8 billion in net assets staked, with over $300 million paid in rewards since 2018, Chorus One believes it is well prepared to provide staking services to crypto ETF issuers.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve several crypto ETT staking before the end of this year. Additionally, the U.S. SEC is keen to help investors earn more crypto staking rewards in a regulated environment, to fulfill the executive orders of President Donald Trump. Several major issuers – including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Bitwise, and 21Shares – have filed proposals requesting the SEC to allow staking in their crypto ETFs.

How Has Chorus One Prepared for the Upcoming Crypto ETFs Staking?

Tailored Institutional-grade Staking Products

Chorus One has developed innovative products in the past few years to optimize reliable institutional-grade staking. For instance, the Chorus One’s ETH Staking Vaults, a sophisticated non-custodial platform, offers investors an opportunity to earn more Ethereum rewards through EigenLayer and StakeWise.

Security Optimization by Design

The recent attack on SwissBorg, which led to the loss of $41 million worth of SOL, has raised the need for enhanced staking protocol security. Furthermore, it was reported that the SwissBorg attack was facilitated by a compromise on APIs for staking provider Kiln.

In order to ensure maximum protection of investors’ funds, Chorus One uses a well-tested SDK as a library instead of an ordinary API interface. Most importantly, Chorus One has achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification, which is a well-known international standard for information security management.

Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Regulatory Compliance

In a bid to enhance transparency, legal compliance, while optimizing investors’ rewards, Chorus One has inked strategic partnerships in the recent past. For example, Chorus One recently partnered with MEV Zone, a permissionless protocol designed to enhance transparency and standardized MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain.

Chorus One has also partnered with institutional custody and prime brokers, including Cactus Custody, Utila and Ledger. Other notable strategic partnerships with Chorus One, which crypto ETF issuers need to adopt staking and restaking, include with FalconX and Hex Trust.