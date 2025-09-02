Chorus One – Stake Without Complexities

Why you should listen

Chorus One operates secure, enterprise-grade validator infrastructure across 50–60+ Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain networks—ranging from Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, Avalanche, and Near to newer entrants like TON and Stacks—positioning itself as one of the largest staking service providers globally. The company offers a suite of services tailored to institutions, exchanges, wallets, foundations, and private investors, including whitelabel validators, ETH staking vaults (OPUS), staking SDKs, and API-based rewards reporting—all backed by ISO 27001-level security, robust infrastructure, and slashing protection mechanisms. Chorus One’s value proposition centers on reliability, transparency, and ecosystem engagement. They emphasize continuous uptime, redundancy, and security through custom infrastructure—including hardware security modules and geographically distributed server clusters—thanks in part to partnerships like the one with DataPacket. The firm also provides a $250,000 delegator protection pool, refreshed quarterly, to safeguard user assets. Beyond staking services, Chorus One is deeply involved in ecosystem development, offering research and MEV insights, managing an investment arm (Chorus Ventures), and pioneering institutional solutions like TON Pool (for streamlined TON staking) and support for Bitcoin Layer‑2 protocol Stacks.

