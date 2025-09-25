Chow Tai Fook Holdings Co-CEO Cheng Chi-ming clarifies: The board has no plans to develop digital currencies or stablecoins

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Aastocks, Adrian Cheng, who resigned as CEO of New World Development in September last year, recently announced the establishment of a new company "SCO Development" to expand into the field of digital and virtual assets. His younger brother, Adrian Cheng, executive director and co-president and CEO of Chow Tai Fook Construction, said at the press conference summarizing the performance that "SCO Development is Adrian Cheng's private investment" and clarified that the board of directors of Chow Tai Fook Construction has no plans to develop digital currency or stablecoin.
