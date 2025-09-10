Christie’s Scales Back on NFTs as Art Market Faces Decline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:05
Threshold
T$0.01645+1.92%
CreatorBid
BID$0.13028+61.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06109-0.84%
Vice
VICE$0.01924+2.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1246+1.05%
LiveArt
ART$0.03026+21.04%

UK auction giant Christie’s is reportedly closing its department that handles non-fungible token sales, putting it under a broader department amid a global decline in the art market.

The “strategic decision” will see the 258-year-old British auction house continue to sell digital art such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but now within the larger 20th and 21st-century art category, according to a report on Monday from Now Media that cited a statement from a Christie’s spokesperson.

At the same time, Now Media reported the auction giant laid off two employees, including its vice president of digital art, but at least one digital art specialist will be kept on staff.

Christie’s has had a huge presence in the NFT space, selling multiple artworks, including Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days, which closed at auction in March 2021 with a bid of $69.3 million.

Digital artist Laura El sold one of her digital artworks, known as Lonely Island at Christie’s in 2023. Source: Laura El

The auction house had also been a supporter of the Web3 space, launching an NFT auction platform in September 2022 and a crypto-only real estate team in July.

Market conditions could have spurred shift 

Fanny Lakoubay, a digital art adviser, curator and collector, said in an X post on Monday that she suspects Christie’s move could be tied to the “current art market contraction.”

The wider art market has been declining, with global sales down 12% in 2024 to $57 billion, along with combined public and private sales by auction houses dropping by 20% to $23 billion, according to the Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2025 released in April.

“Auction houses can’t justify a whole department when it brings in less revenue than the others, even with some recent successful sales,” Lakoubay said.

“It’s definitely not a great public signal, but we should also remember: auction houses only focus on secondary sales of already well-known artists and brands. It’s still too early for that model to really work/scale with digital art,” she added. 

Source: Fanny Lakoubay

Lakoubay said it could be a good time to focus on primary market development and introduce traditional collectors to new digital artists.

Christie’s could be having a “Kodak moment”

Meanwhile, an NFT collector and member of the Doomed decentralized autonomous organization, posting under the handle Benji, argued that Christie’s move to close its digital art department doesn’t reflect a weakness in the demand for digital art, or that “institutions are no longer coming for our jpegs.”

He speculates the business model is likely to blame for the decision because it was “flawed and unsustainable,” and this new direction could be Christie’s “Kodak moment.”

“How can you charge 25-30% commission on something that does not need to be authenticated / stored / insured / shipped, when your online competitors like Gondi charge zero commission for the exact same sale?” Benji said.

“I hate to see good people lose their jobs, but Christie’s exiting the space is a net positive— one less value extractor means more value for collectors and artists alike.”

Source: Benji

Christie’s didn’t immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment.

NFT market records mixed results

The NFT market has had a turbulent few years. Last year was flagged as the market’s worst year for trading volume and sales since 2020, partly because of volatility and rising token prices.

Related: NFT market cap drops by $1.2B as Ether rally loses steam

It has been showing signs of life in 2025. In August, the sector surged to a market capitalization of more than $9.3 billion, a 40% uptick from July, as Ethereum-based collections and Ether (ETH) increased in price.

The market has shown signs of cooling in recent weeks, but its current market capitalization is up 2% in the last 24 hours and sits at $5.97 billion. 

Several of the largest NFT collections by market capitalization have also experienced gains. CryptoPunks is up 1.9% in the last 24 hours, and has a trading volume of $208,319 with three sales.

Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club is up 3.7% and has clocked a trading volume of more than $1.2 million and 30 sales, while Pudgy Penguins is up 2%, with $905,526 in trading volume and 20 sales. 

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/auction-christies-shuts-digital-art-nft-division?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules