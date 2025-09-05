Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Stock Soars 23% on 29% Q3 Revenue Growth and AI-Driven Demand

TLDR

Ciena surges on Q3 beat, fueled by AI-driven networking demand momentum

Q3 boom: Ciena posts 29% revenue jump, profits and margins surge higher

Strong AI-fueled growth lifts Ciena’s Q3 earnings, stock jumps 23% Thursday

Ciena Q3: Revenue soars to $1.22B, operating margins expand sharply

Robust demand, AI expansion drive Ciena’s strong Q3 earnings and outlook

Ciena stock surged 23.30% during Thursday’s trading session, closing at $116.92 after reporting a strong fiscal Q3 2025. The networking technology company cited rapid customer demand and AI infrastructure expansion as key growth drivers. However, the stock eased slightly by 1.61% in after-hours trading, settling at $115.03.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Strong Q3 Financial Results Reflect Robust Business Momentum

Ciena reported Q3 revenue of $1.22 billion, marking a sharp 29.4% increase from $942.3 million a year earlier. The company’s GAAP net income rose to $50.3 million or $0.35 per share, from $14.2 million or $0.10 last year. Adjusted earnings stood at $0.67 per share, up from $0.35 in Q3 2024.

Operating margins improved significantly, supported by scale and solid demand across key segments. The adjusted EBITDA grew 60.4% to reach $158.0 million, highlighting stronger profitability. Ciena also repurchased 1 million shares worth $81.8 million, signaling confidence in its long-term growth.

Segment Growth Driven by Optical Networking and Global Services

Revenue from the Networking Platforms segment totaled $941.4 million, making up 77.2% of total revenue for the quarter. Optical Networking contributed $815.5 million while Routing and Switching brought in $125.9 million, showing consistent year-over-year growth. Platform Software, Blue Planet, and Global Services together added over $278 million.

Global Services revenue rose to $160.2 million, driven by growth in installation, deployment, and consulting activities. The segment’s contribution remained stable at 13.1% of total revenue. Platform Software and Blue Planet together accounted for 9.7%, reflecting increased demand for network automation tools.

Regional revenue distribution remained steady with the Americas contributing 75.7%, followed by EMEA at 15.3% and APAC at 9.0%. Two customers accounted for 28.8% of the total revenue, suggesting continued reliance on large-scale buyers. The company’s total headcount reached 9,213 by the end of the quarter.

Guidance Signals Continued Growth with AI Integration Leading Demand

Ciena expects Q4 2025 revenue between $1.24 billion and $1.32 billion, maintaining upward momentum. The company anticipates adjusted gross margin to remain between 42% and 43%, with expenses ranging from $390 million to $400 million. Management noted strong visibility into 2026, driven by increased network monetization opportunities tied to AI.

Cash and investments stood at $1.39 billion while operating cash flow hit $174.3 million, reflecting sound liquidity. Inventory levels were recorded at $860.4 million with raw materials representing the largest share. Product inventory turns stood at 2.7, maintaining efficiency in supply chain operations.

Ciena continues to benefit from the demand for AI-centric digital infrastructure and deeper enterprise networking investments. With expanding operating leverage and increasing customer orders, the company is positioned for steady growth. Management will discuss further details during the webcast scheduled on the company’s investor relations portal.

The post Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Stock Soars 23% on 29% Q3 Revenue Growth and AI-Driven Demand appeared first on CoinCentral.