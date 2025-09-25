Circle and Crossmint Team Up to Expand USDC Stablecoin Across Blockchains

Circle partners with Crossmint to expand USDC stablecoin across blockchains, enabling low-cost payments, AI integration, and global financial interoperability.
Stablecoin issuer Circle has taken another step in its expansion strategy by teaming with crypto infrastructure firm Crossmint. The partnership, announced through Circle Ventures, aims to bring the USDC stablecoin to more blockchain networks. The move reflects Circle’s ambition to reach billions of users worldwide, including artificial intelligence agents that could integrate stablecoin-powered payments.
According to the announcement, the collaboration will combine Crossmint’s wallets and APIs with USDC’s regulated framework. Crossmint’s infrastructure covers stablecoin onramps, orchestration, and payment flows, while USDC is backed one hundred percent by cash and cash-equivalent assets. The integration intends to deliver near-instant transfers at low cost, opening broader access to stablecoin use cases in remittances, fintech, and decentralized applications.
Crossmint has already built partnerships with notable firms such as Google and MoneyGram. Its technology powers remittance services and agent-driven transactions, which Circle sees as a critical next stage for digital payments. With this investment, Circle Ventures is reinforcing its belief that stablecoins can provide the foundation for a new financial era where money moves seamlessly across systems built for humans and machines.
Market observers highlight that USDC remains one of the most widely used stablecoins, with circulation topping $32 billion. Expanding to more blockchains will allow it to compete more effectively with rivals such as Tether’s USDT, which dominates with a market cap of more than $120 billion. Developers and enterprises may benefit from the broader reach by accessing a compliant and fully backed digital dollar.
The partnership also responds to industry demand for interoperability. Fragmentation across blockchain networks has created inefficiencies for both businesses and retail users. By positioning USDC as a universal settlement layer, Circle and Crossmint are targeting a future where applications integrate global payments without requiring complex backend solutions. This approach could accelerate adoption in both consumer and enterprise markets.
Another angle lies in the growing role of artificial intelligence. As AI agents evolve into financial actors capable of managing payments and executing smart contracts, stablecoins like USDC may serve as the key medium of exchange. Crossmint’s APIs are designed to handle agentic payments, ensuring that digital systems can interact directly with financial networks. Such capabilities could transform industries ranging from e-commerce to automated logistics.
The strategic move also comes during heightened competition in the stablecoin sector. Policymakers in the United States and Europe are developing clearer frameworks for digital assets, including rules for reserve transparency and issuance. Circle has emphasized that USDC is regulated and fully reserved, a message aimed at attracting both institutional and retail trust. By linking with Crossmint, the company is strengthening its infrastructure to meet regulatory and market expectations.
If successful, the collaboration could expand USDC’s footprint beyond traditional crypto ecosystems and into mainstream finance. The goal is to position USDC as a standard tool for digital payments worldwide. In doing so, Circle and Crossmint hope to accelerate stablecoin adoption, reduce transaction costs, and create a foundation for interoperable financial systems.
