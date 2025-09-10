Circle and Fireblocks partner to boost USDC adoption for financial institutions using Arc and integrated payments infrastructure

Key Takeaways

  • Circle and Fireblocks are working together to promote USDC adoption among financial institutions.
  • The partnership leverages Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain promoted by Circle.

Circle and Fireblocks are collaborating to accelerate USDC adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Arc, a new enterprise-grade blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network.

The partnership combines Circle’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure to bring more institutions onchain. The collaboration will utilize Arc, which Circle describes as an enterprise-grade blockchain platform.

The integration aims to leverage the interoperability between Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network to facilitate institutional adoption of USDC, Circle’s digital dollar stablecoin.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-fireblocks-usdc-adoption-arc-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
