Circle and Fireblocks Partner to Expand USDC Use Among Financial Institutions with Arc and Payment Network Integration

By: Coincentral
2025/09/10 07:01
RealLink
REAL$0,06018-%1,03
USDCoin
USDC$0,9999+%0,01
Solayer
LAYER$0,5348+%0,54
Octavia
VIA$0,0153+%10,07
ARC
ARC$0,004222+%8,64

TLDR

  • Circle and Fireblocks are integrating Arc, a new Layer-1 blockchain built for institutional stablecoin finance.
  • Fireblocks secures over $10T in digital asset transfers across 120+ blockchains.
  • The partnership enables real-time USDC settlement via Circle Gateway and Fireblocks Network.
  • Circle Payments Network connects financial institutions for global stablecoin transactions.

Circle and Fireblocks have announced a strategic partnership to expand the adoption of USDC among financial institutions. The collaboration will integrate Circle’s stablecoin platform with Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure. The goal is to support institutional onchain finance using Arc, Circle’s new enterprise-grade blockchain, and create a seamless global payments system for stablecoin transactions.

Integration of Arc Blockchain and Payments Networks

The collaboration will use Arc, a new Layer-1 blockchain developed by Circle Technology Services, built for regulated institutions managing digital dollars. Arc is designed to meet the needs of enterprises by offering a programmable blockchain with compliance features, enabling faster adoption of digital assets in traditional finance.

Arc will be supported by Fireblocks‘ secure infrastructure, giving financial institutions access to programmable, compliant, and interoperable rails for stablecoin-based finance. Fireblocks’ existing clients will be able to interact with Arc through their platform. The integration with Circle’s technology includes Circle Gateway, which enables real-time crosschain liquidity and a unified balance across multiple blockchains. This streamlines operations for institutions handling digital assets across different ecosystems.

Both companies are working to ensure that this setup supports scalable deployments. Circle and Fireblocks aim to bring thousands of institutions into the stablecoin ecosystem through infrastructure that meets institutional-grade requirements in security, liquidity, and settlement efficiency.

Stablecoin Infrastructure for Institutional Use

The partnership will support institutional access to stablecoin-powered finance by connecting the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network. This joint effort is designed to offer financial institutions a unified experience across use cases such as cross-border treasury management, merchant payments, and retail financial services.

The Fireblocks Network for Payments, recently launched, allows banks, payment providers, and fintechs to connect with digital asset liquidity and compliance tools. When combined with the Circle Payments Network, the integration will allow faster onboarding for institutions seeking to launch and scale stablecoin offerings.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, said, “The future of money is programmable, and this collaboration with Fireblocks can make that future real for institutions worldwide.”

Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, added, “By combining Circle’s stablecoin expertise with our institutional infrastructure, we’re empowering financial institutions to innovate with confidence.”

The partnership is expected to support new stablecoin-based products while maintaining compliance with evolving global regulatory frameworks.

Aiming for Scalable and Secure Onchain Finance

The collaboration aims to provide a foundation for financial institutions to build secure, scalable digital asset services. By leveraging Circle’s regulated stablecoins—USDC and EURC—and Fireblocks’ infrastructure, institutions can deploy stablecoin use cases across global markets.

Circle’s network and Fireblocks’ platform have already processed large volumes of digital asset transactions. Fireblocks secures over $10 trillion in digital asset transfers across more than 120 blockchains. Circle, through its regulated affiliates, issues some of the most widely used stablecoins and continues to expand its reach in financial services.

The partnership is positioned to serve financial institutions that are adapting to new models in payments, settlement, and tokenized finance. With Arc providing the blockchain layer, and both Fireblocks and Circle offering support for cross-border payments, custody, and tokenization, the infrastructure is designed to meet enterprise-level requirements.

Financial institutions using the integrated system can expect reduced settlement times, improved liquidity access, and compliance-ready tools for operating across blockchain networks.

The post Circle and Fireblocks Partner to Expand USDC Use Among Financial Institutions with Arc and Payment Network Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001288+%0,70
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000536+%0,94
Solayer
LAYER$0,5362+%0,75
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/10 08:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0,01097+%1,66
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,0000661+%1,08
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0843-%2,76
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14358-%1,51
RealLink
REAL$0,06023-%1,06
Moonveil
MORE$0,10198+%0,52
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:46
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal