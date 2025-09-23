Circle Announces USDC and CCTP V2 Now Available on Plume

PANews reported on September 23rd that Circle announced on its X platform that USDC and the cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 are now available on Plume. Institutions, developers, and businesses can now use the stablecoin USDC on the Plume platform and seamlessly transfer USDC across supported blockchains. With Plume, USDC now supports 27 blockchains and can be securely transferred between 16 of them using CCTP V2.
