Circle Brings Cross-Chain USDC Stablecoin to Stellar

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 08:00
Circle expands USDC stablecoin with CCTP V2 on Stellar, enabling seamless, secure cross-chain transfers across 16 blockchains and boosting DeFi adoption.

Circle is expanding the reach of its popular stablecoin, USDC, by bringing its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol version 2, or CCTP V2, to the Stellar network. The update is supposed to enhance the movement of USDC within the Stellar ecosystem and to various other major blockchains. This new protocol will enhance interoperability and open up new possibilities, though Stellar already enabled USDC in the past.

CCTP V2 Enables Seamless USDC Transfers Across Stellar and 15 Blockchains

Using the CCTP V2, users are now able to move USDC across Stellar and 15 other blockchains, such as Ethereum, Solana, and Base. This improved integration enables the wallets, decentralized applications,

 and services utilizing USDC to communicate effectively with Stellar. Subsequently, the stability of the stablecoin will be more dynamic and available on different platforms.

Before this upgrade, the holders of the USDC in most cases were challenged in transferring money across blockchains. Bridging assets were forced to users via Circle accounts or third-party services, so liquidity tended to be divided and shallow. This posed a problem to people who would have liked to take good control of their digital properties across chains.

Connecting Stellar with the rest of the USDC network, CCTP V2 enables entry into more liquidity pools and improved means to manage assets in various blockchain settings. This will benefit users and businesses in terms of speed, security, and affordability when cross-chain transferring their money.

The new protocol will also be of great help to the developers. CCTP V2 enables projects to initiate cross-chain transfers in their applications. It implies that decentralized apps are capable of automatically transferring liquidity between chains without additional efforts and complex configurations. Additionally, developers can add metadata to transfers, allowing them to implement certain functions on the blockchain on which they land automatically using the Hooks feature of Stellar.

Stellar’s CCTP V2 Accelerates USDC Stablecoin Adoption in Decentralized Finance

This programmability enhances the strength of the fast and low-cost payment infrastructure of Stellar and removes the necessity of constructing additional bridges or operating multiple liquidity pools. The developers will be able to work on developing smooth user experiences across blockchain networks.

The other significant aspect of CCTP V2 is that it supports 1:1 backing of USDC tokens as they cross chains. CCTP V2 burns the native USDC on the sending chain and mints the same on the receiving chain nearly instantly, unlike wrapped assets or custodial bridges, which involve risks and delays. This process mitigates the exposure of assets involved in bridging, and increases the security of transactions in general.

CCTP V2 would provide a single liquidity pool by integrating Stellar with the multichain USDC ecosystem. This positively influences exchanges, open-source finance platforms, and users by turning markets into deeper and more efficient. The decentralized exchanges may provide better prices, and the centralized ones may not have a need to maintain different pools of liquidity. This contributes to the ease of capital flows and a reduced number of bottlenecks in the ecosystem.

Altogether, the CCTP V2 released to the Stellar is a considerable move towards the incorporation of the network into the USDC infrastructure. It gives developers the ability to develop sophisticated cross-chain functionality and solidifies Stellar as a faster, more secure, and programmable blockchain to use stablecoins. This may contribute to increasing the adoption of the USDC and the Stellar network to the changing landscape of decentralized finance, as the cross-chain demand increases.

