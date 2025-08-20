Circle Builds Its Own Blockchain with Malachite Acquisition

Quick Highlights

Circle will use Malachite to build Arc L1, a blockchain for stablecoin finance.

The open-source Malachite engine aims to boost security and performance.

Several Informal Systems employees will join Circle's blockchain team.

Circle Acquires Malachite to Power Arc L1

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has announced the acquisition of the Malachite consensus engine from developer Informal Systems.The technology will be the base for the new Arc L1 blockchain which is focused on stablecoin-based financial infrastructure and high-performance digital payments.

The press release indicates that the integration of Malachite will enhance the performance, reliability and security of stablecoin transactions while reinforcing Malachite’s mission to build trusted, accessible and decentralized financial systems.

Arc L1 blockchain is also expected to support modular architecture and interoperable solutions for developers building Web3 payment applications.

The Malachite repository will stay open-source under the Apache 2.0 license to keep the industry able to access it and to encourage more innovation, the statement said. The codebase will receive ongoing support from developers and institutions which will drive the advancement of digital finance network standards.

Strategic Shift & Talent Integration

Informal Systems CEO Ethan Buchman said:

As part of the agreement, several Informal employees will move to Circle to help develop Arc L1.Informal will continue supporting Malachite in other areas and will collaborate with ecosystem partners on new blockchain-based infrastructure projects, including those in DeFi, custody, and interoperability.

The Arc platform plans to start its testnet operations in 2025 while developing advanced consensus features and on-chain governance mechanisms and stablecoin-enabled service integrations.

The partnership shows how the financial industry is moving toward blockchain systems built for financial use which will help Circle achieve its goals for programmable money and international transactions.