Circle is exploring ways to reverse stablecoin transactions in cases of fraud or disputes.

Circle considers stablecoin reversals while launching Arc for banking sector

2025/09/25 21:00
Circle is now working on a way to let people reverse stablecoin payments. Yes, undo them. The company’s president, Heath Tarbert, confirmed that they’re exploring how to make refunds possible in cases like fraud or disputes.

That’s not something you usually hear in crypto, where the whole thing is supposed to be fast, final, and untouchable. “We are thinking through whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions,” Tarbert said. “But at the same time, we want settlement finality.” That’s the tension: fast money that can’t be reversed versus safe money that can.

Right now, if you make a mistake on the blockchain, it stays forever. That’s how it’s always worked; immutability, no do-overs. But Circle wants to challenge that. The idea of adding a refund option, even under special conditions, is something the company sees as necessary if crypto wants to join the world of real finance. “There are some benefits of the current system that aren’t necessarily currently present,” Tarbert admitted. This means crypto may have to copy a few things from the very banks it once wanted to replace.

Circle tests blockchain for banks and foreign exchange

Circle is already testing a new blockchain system called Arc. It’s made for banks, asset managers, and other institutions. With this system, businesses could use stablecoins to settle foreign exchange deals. But Arc has already caught criticism for being too centralized.

Some developers and executives have pointed out that it goes against the original vision of blockchain, which was built to cut out middlemen like banks. On Arc, users wouldn’t be able to unwind transactions directly.

Instead, Circle might add a layer that allows parties to agree on counter-payments, like how credit card refunds work.

That’s not the only change Circle is cooking up. It’s also working on a confidentiality layer. While wallet addresses will still be visible, Arc will encrypt transaction amounts. The goal is to give financial institutions a way to move money around without showing the whole world how much they’re sending.

“If you’re a financial institution or working with clients and you’re sending money around, you don’t necessarily want the world to see every transaction,” Tarbert said. So now, Circle is trying to solve that too.

Circle draws sharp line from Tether’s strategy

Unlike Tether, which built its reputation by catering to crypto traders and pushing its product in emerging markets, Circle is playing a different game. It’s courting big banks and financial institutions. The contrast is hard to miss. And while Circle has $74 billion in USDC in circulation, it’s aiming for growth with features that institutions actually want, like privacy, dispute resolution, and compliance with regulations.

Goldman Sachs called it the start of a “stablecoin gold rush” back in August. They think USDC could grow by $77 billion by 2027. That would be a 40% annual growth rate. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress already passed a bill this July to regulate stablecoins, showing the government is getting ready for these tokens to go mainstream.

Today, there’s about $280 billion in stablecoins floating around, and the Trump administration wants that number to help push the U.S. dollar further into global markets.

Tarbert, who used to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), admitted the discussion is still early. Developers are talking about making reversals possible “on certain blockchains for certain circumstances,” but only if all parties agree. That’s a key part—this wouldn’t be a blanket rollback button. It would be limited, controlled, and agreed on ahead of time.

Banks, of course, are nervous. They think money might flow out of deposits and into stablecoins. Tarbert isn’t so sure. “It’s possible that people could take money out of their current accounts and put it into a stablecoin,” he said. “It’s entirely possible people could move out of other asset classes into stablecoins, and it’s entirely possible that new wealth could be created.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

